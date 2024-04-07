Sabres vs. Red Wings NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Sabres vs. Red Wings matchup will be one of the featured TNT games on Sunday in the NHL. Given Buffalo’s success in previous meetings between the two teams, are the Sabres a live dog today at 1:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

053 Buffalo Sabres (+115) at 054 Detroit Red Wings (-138); o/u 6.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 7, 2024

Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

TV: TNT

Sabres vs. Red Wings: Public Bettors Backing Home Team

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 66% of bets are on the Red Wings’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Thompson’s two-point effort lifts Sabres

Tage Thompson produced a goal and an assist in Friday’s 4-2 win over the Flyers. The 26-year-old center opened the scoring midway through the first period, putting a slick move on Ivan Fedotov to beat the Russian in his first NHL start. Thompson has delivered six multi-point performances in the last 12 games as Buffalo tries to steal a playoff spot, racking up nine goals and 18 points over that stretch.

Lyon will protect home net on Sunday

Alex Lyon will protect the home net Sunday against Buffalo, according to Ansar Khan of MLive.com. Lyon is coming off a 34-save effort in Friday’s 4-3 loss to the Rangers. He has only one victory across his past 12 outings, permitting 42 goals on 377 shots (.889 save percentage) during that stretch. Lyon has a 19-17-4 record this season with a 3.03 GAA and a .906 save percentage over 40 appearances. He has gone 1-1-0 versus the Sabres this season, stopping 38 of 45 shots.

Sabres vs. Red Wings Betting Trends:

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Buffalo’s last 7 games against Detroit

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 9 of Detroit’s last 11 games against an opponent in the Atlantic Division

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Buffalo’s last 12 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Detroit’s last 7 games when there was no favorite

Sabres vs. Red Wings Betting Prediction

Take Buffalo. The Sabres are 5-2 in their last seven games against the Red Wings and are 7-3 in their last 10 games when playing Detroit on the road. The Sabres are also 9-2 in their last 11 games in April. On the other side, the Red Wings are just 4-13 in their last 17 games overall, are 1-4 in their last five games against Eastern Conference foes and have dropped six out of their last seven games played in the month of April.

Sabres vs. Red Wings Prediction: BUFFALO SABRES +115