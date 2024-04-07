Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NHL Articles

    Sabres vs. Red Wings NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Senators vs. Sabres

    The Sabres vs. Red Wings matchup will be one of the featured TNT games on Sunday in the NHL. Given Buffalo’s success in previous meetings between the two teams, are the Sabres a live dog today at 1:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    053 Buffalo Sabres (+115) at 054 Detroit Red Wings (-138); o/u 6.5

    1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 7, 2024

    Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

    TV: TNT

    Sabres vs. Red Wings: Public Bettors Backing Home Team

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 66% of bets are on the Red Wings’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Thompson’s two-point effort lifts Sabres

    Tage Thompson produced a goal and an assist in Friday’s 4-2 win over the Flyers. The 26-year-old center opened the scoring midway through the first period, putting a slick move on Ivan Fedotov to beat the Russian in his first NHL start. Thompson has delivered six multi-point performances in the last 12 games as Buffalo tries to steal a playoff spot, racking up nine goals and 18 points over that stretch.

    Lyon will protect home net on Sunday

    Alex Lyon will protect the home net Sunday against Buffalo, according to Ansar Khan of MLive.com. Lyon is coming off a 34-save effort in Friday’s 4-3 loss to the Rangers. He has only one victory across his past 12 outings, permitting 42 goals on 377 shots (.889 save percentage) during that stretch. Lyon has a 19-17-4 record this season with a 3.03 GAA and a .906 save percentage over 40 appearances. He has gone 1-1-0 versus the Sabres this season, stopping 38 of 45 shots.

    The total has gone OVER in 6 of Buffalo’s last 7 games against Detroit

    Over/Under has gone UNDER in 9 of Detroit’s last 11 games against an opponent in the Atlantic Division

    The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Buffalo’s last 12 games on the road

    The total has gone OVER in 6 of Detroit’s last 7 games when there was no favorite

    Sabres vs. Red Wings Betting Prediction

    Take Buffalo. The Sabres are 5-2 in their last seven games against the Red Wings and are 7-3 in their last 10 games when playing Detroit on the road. The Sabres are also 9-2 in their last 11 games in April. On the other side, the Red Wings are just 4-13 in their last 17 games overall, are 1-4 in their last five games against Eastern Conference foes and have dropped six out of their last seven games played in the month of April.

    Sabres vs. Red Wings Prediction: BUFFALO SABRES +115

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com