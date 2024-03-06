Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NHL Articles

    Sabres vs. Maple Leafs NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Sabres vs. Maple Leafs

    The Sabres vs. Maple Leafs matchup will be one of the featured games on TNT. With Toronto listed as a large moneyline favorite, is there more value in the total for this 7:00 p.m. ET matchup on Wednesday night?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    043 Buffalo Sabres (+158) at 044 Toronto Maple Leafs (-192); o/u 6.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 6, 2024

    Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

    TV: TNT

    Sabres vs. Maple Leafs: Public Bettors Love Toronto

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 72% of bets are on the Maple Leafs moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Luukkonen Fades Late vs. Jets

    Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen gave up three goals on 33 shots in Sunday’s 5-2 loss to the Jets. The fourth and fifth goals were empty-netters. Luukkonen and the Sabres had a 2-1 lead heading into the third period, but the Jets sent a furious barrage of shots — 14 total in the period — to mount a comeback. He allowed two goals halfway through the period and Winnipeg finished off the game with two empty-netters. With six wins in his last nine starts, Luukkonen is currently a valuable asset for fantasy managers seeking a reliable goaltender with upside.

    Woll Takes First Loss Since Return

    Joseph Woll allowed four goals on 27 shots during Monday’s 4-1 loss to the Bruins. Woll’s second start since returning from an ankle injury didn’t go as well as his first, where he stopped 30 of 32 shots and grabbed a 4-2 win over the Coyotes. It’s hard to predict how he’ll perform as he returns from injury, but it’s worth keeping an eye on. If he plays well, it’s not hard to see him taking the lion’s share of starts down the stretch, though Ilya Samsonov has been good at collecting wins lately and should continue to get his fair share of playing time.

    Buffalo is 5-2 SU in their last 7 games

    Toronto is 9-2 SU in their last 11 games

    Buffalo is 6-2 SU in their last 8 games against Toronto

    Toronto is 6-2 SU in their last 8 games at home

    Sabres vs. Maple Leafs Betting Prediction

    Take the over. The over is 8-3 in the Sabres’ last 11 games against the Maple Leafs, is 7-3 in their last 10 games played in March and is 7-2 in their last nine road games played on a Wednesday. On the other side, the over is 5-2 in the Maple Leafs’ last seven games overall and is 17-6 in their last 23 games against Buffalo.

    Sabres vs. Maple Leafs Prediction: OVER 6.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com