Sabres vs. Maple Leafs NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Sabres vs. Maple Leafs matchup will be one of the featured games on TNT. With Toronto listed as a large moneyline favorite, is there more value in the total for this 7:00 p.m. ET matchup on Wednesday night?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

043 Buffalo Sabres (+158) at 044 Toronto Maple Leafs (-192); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

TV: TNT

Sabres vs. Maple Leafs: Public Bettors Love Toronto

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 72% of bets are on the Maple Leafs moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Luukkonen Fades Late vs. Jets

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen gave up three goals on 33 shots in Sunday’s 5-2 loss to the Jets. The fourth and fifth goals were empty-netters. Luukkonen and the Sabres had a 2-1 lead heading into the third period, but the Jets sent a furious barrage of shots — 14 total in the period — to mount a comeback. He allowed two goals halfway through the period and Winnipeg finished off the game with two empty-netters. With six wins in his last nine starts, Luukkonen is currently a valuable asset for fantasy managers seeking a reliable goaltender with upside.

Woll Takes First Loss Since Return

Joseph Woll allowed four goals on 27 shots during Monday’s 4-1 loss to the Bruins. Woll’s second start since returning from an ankle injury didn’t go as well as his first, where he stopped 30 of 32 shots and grabbed a 4-2 win over the Coyotes. It’s hard to predict how he’ll perform as he returns from injury, but it’s worth keeping an eye on. If he plays well, it’s not hard to see him taking the lion’s share of starts down the stretch, though Ilya Samsonov has been good at collecting wins lately and should continue to get his fair share of playing time.

Sabres vs. Maple Leafs Betting Trends:

Buffalo is 5-2 SU in their last 7 games

Toronto is 9-2 SU in their last 11 games

Buffalo is 6-2 SU in their last 8 games against Toronto

Toronto is 6-2 SU in their last 8 games at home

Sabres vs. Maple Leafs Betting Prediction

Take the over. The over is 8-3 in the Sabres’ last 11 games against the Maple Leafs, is 7-3 in their last 10 games played in March and is 7-2 in their last nine road games played on a Wednesday. On the other side, the over is 5-2 in the Maple Leafs’ last seven games overall and is 17-6 in their last 23 games against Buffalo.

Sabres vs. Maple Leafs Prediction: OVER 6.5