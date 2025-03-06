Sabres vs. Lightning Prediction: Will Tampa Bay produce puck line win?

The Sabres travel to Amalie Arena on Thursday night to take on the Lightning in an Atlantic Division matchup. The Sabres are battling to stay in the playoff hunt, while the Lightning are aiming to solidify their postseason positioning. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Sabres vs. Lightning matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Buffalo Sabres (+185) at Tampa Bay Lightning (-225); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 6, 2025

Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

TV: ESPN

Sabres vs. Lightning Public Betting: Bettors Love Tampa Bay

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 72% of bets are on the Lightning moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Buffalo Sabres Outlook

Buffalo has been inconsistent this season but remains in the mix for a wild-card spot. Their young core, led by Tage Thompson, Rasmus Dahlin, and Dylan Cozens, has shown flashes of brilliance, but defensive lapses and inconsistent goaltending have been concerns. Devon Levi and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen have split time in net, but neither has fully solidified the starting role.

The Sabres’ offense has been their strength, ranking in the upper half of the league in goals per game. However, their power play has been streaky, and their defensive zone coverage remains an issue against high-powered offenses like Tampa Bay’s.

Tampa Bay Lightning Outlook

Tampa Bay continues to be a force in the Eastern Conference, powered by their veteran core of Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, and Steven Stamkos. Kucherov is among the league’s top point producers and has been a major factor in the Bolts’ offensive attack.

Defensively, Tampa Bay has had some struggles, but with Andrei Vasilevskiy in net, they remain a difficult team to beat at home. The Lightning’s power play is one of the most dangerous in the NHL, and Buffalo’s penalty kill will need to be sharp to avoid giving up key goals.

Key Matchups

Tage Thompson vs. Tampa Bay Defense – Thompson’s size and skill make him a tough matchup, but the Lightning will try to limit his space with Victor Hedman and Mikhail Sergachev.

Goaltending Battle – If Buffalo’s goaltending holds up, they can stay competitive, but Vasilevskiy has the clear edge in net.

Special Teams – Tampa Bay’s power play could be the difference-maker if Buffalo struggles with penalties.

Sabres vs. Lightning Betting Prediction

Buffalo is capable of pulling off an upset, but Tampa Bay’s firepower and home-ice advantage give them the edge. Expect the Lightning to capitalize on special teams and Vasilevskiy to outduel Buffalo’s netminders.

I’m taking the Lightning on the puck line, which is currently producing plus odds at Bovada.lv.

Sabres vs. Lightning Prediction: TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING -1.5 (+110)