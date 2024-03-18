Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NHL Articles

    Sabres vs. Kraken NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Sabres vs. Kraken

    Seattle has owned the Sabres vs. Kraken matchup in previous meetings, but will the home team come through on Monday night as a moneyline favorite? The puck will drop from Climate Pledge Arena at 10:00 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    073 Buffalo Sabres (+102) vs. 074 Seattle Kraken (-122); o/u 5.5

    10:00 p.m. ET, Monday, March 18, 2024

    Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

    TV: NHL Network/ESPN+

    Sabres vs. Kraken: Public Bettors Backing Kraken

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 61% of bets are on the Kraken moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Thompson Pots 20th Goal

    Tage Thompson scored a power-play goal in Saturday’s 4-1 loss to the Red Wings. Thompson gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead midway through the first period, but the team’s offense went cold after that. The 26-year-old’s tally was his 20th of the season, and over the last 14 games, he’s produced five goals and 10 points, with four of the goals coming on the man advantage.

    Bjorkstrand Manages Power-play Helper

    Oliver Bjorkstrand posted a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Saturday’s 4-1 loss to the Predators. Bjorkstrand helped out on an Andre Burakovsky tally in the third period. Few Kraken have found consistency lately, but Bjorkstrand has been up there with six goals and two assists over his last nine contests. The 28-year-old winger is up to 48 points, 160 shots on net, 52 hits and a minus-19 rating through 66 appearances. He’s within striking distance of matching his career-high 57-point campaign from 2021-22.

    Over/Under has gone UNDER in 10 of Buffalo’s last 13 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Buffalo’s last 11 games when playing as the underdog

    Over/Under has gone OVER in 4 of Seattle’s last 5 games against Buffalo

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Seattle’s last 6 games at home

    Sabres vs. Kraken Betting Prediction

    Take Seattle. The Kraken have absolutely owned the Sabres in previous meetings between the two teams. They’ve only played each other once this season, but that resulted in a 5-2 win for the Kraken in Buffalo. Since November of ’21, the Kraken are a perfect 5-0 against the Sabres, scoring at least four goals in all five of those contests. They scored five or more goals against Buffalo in four of those five contests.

    Sabres vs. Kraken Prediction: SEATTLE KRAKEN -122

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com