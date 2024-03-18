Sabres vs. Kraken NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Seattle has owned the Sabres vs. Kraken matchup in previous meetings, but will the home team come through on Monday night as a moneyline favorite? The puck will drop from Climate Pledge Arena at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

073 Buffalo Sabres (+102) vs. 074 Seattle Kraken (-122); o/u 5.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Monday, March 18, 2024

Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

TV: NHL Network/ESPN+

Sabres vs. Kraken: Public Bettors Backing Kraken

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 61% of bets are on the Kraken moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Thompson Pots 20th Goal

Tage Thompson scored a power-play goal in Saturday’s 4-1 loss to the Red Wings. Thompson gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead midway through the first period, but the team’s offense went cold after that. The 26-year-old’s tally was his 20th of the season, and over the last 14 games, he’s produced five goals and 10 points, with four of the goals coming on the man advantage.

Bjorkstrand Manages Power-play Helper

Oliver Bjorkstrand posted a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Saturday’s 4-1 loss to the Predators. Bjorkstrand helped out on an Andre Burakovsky tally in the third period. Few Kraken have found consistency lately, but Bjorkstrand has been up there with six goals and two assists over his last nine contests. The 28-year-old winger is up to 48 points, 160 shots on net, 52 hits and a minus-19 rating through 66 appearances. He’s within striking distance of matching his career-high 57-point campaign from 2021-22.

Sabres vs. Kraken Betting Trends:

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 10 of Buffalo’s last 13 games

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Buffalo’s last 11 games when playing as the underdog

Over/Under has gone OVER in 4 of Seattle’s last 5 games against Buffalo

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Seattle’s last 6 games at home

Sabres vs. Kraken Betting Prediction

Take Seattle. The Kraken have absolutely owned the Sabres in previous meetings between the two teams. They’ve only played each other once this season, but that resulted in a 5-2 win for the Kraken in Buffalo. Since November of ’21, the Kraken are a perfect 5-0 against the Sabres, scoring at least four goals in all five of those contests. They scored five or more goals against Buffalo in four of those five contests.

Sabres vs. Kraken Prediction: SEATTLE KRAKEN -122