Sabres vs. Canadiens NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Is the under in Wednesday night’s Sabres vs. Canadiens matchup the best bet on the board? The puck will drop from Bell Centre in Montreal at 7:00 p.m. ET tonight.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

069 Buffalo Sabres (-130) at 070 Montreal Canadiens (+108); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Bell Centre, Montreal, QC

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Sabres vs. Canadiens: Public Bettors Favoring Buffalo

Olofsson Dealing with Illness

Victor Olofsson (illness) won’t accompany the Sabres on the team’s upcoming two-game road trip, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports. If Olofsson sits out the next two contests, his next opportunity to rejoin the lineup would be Sunday’s home matchup against Carolina. The 28-year-old forward has been a healthy scratch for the past two games, so he may not return to action once he’s back to 100 percent. Olofsson has four goals, 12 points and 46 shots on net over 35 appearances this season.

Suzuki Lights Lamp in Loss to Washington

Nick Suzuki scored a power-play goal and had four shots on net over 23:30 of ice time in Saturday’s 4-3 loss to Washington. Suzuki, who had a four-game goal streak stopped Thursday, found the back of the net for the eighth time in the last eight games. The tally extended his career-best point streak to 10 games, during which he has 16 points (eight on the power play). The power-play strike was his ninth, setting a career high in that category.

Sabres vs. Canadiens Betting Trends:

Sabres are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games against Montreal

Candiens are 3-8 SU in their last 11 games

Sabres are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games on the road

Canadiens are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games against Buffalo

Sabres vs. Canadiens Betting Prediction

Take the over. The over is 5-1 in the Sabres’ last six games on the road versus the Canadiens, is 8-3 in their last 11 games played on a Wednesday and is 7-1 in their last eight road games when playing on a Wednesday. On the side, the over is 6-2 in the Canadiens’ last eight games against an Eastern Conference opponent, is 4-1 in their last five games against an opponent from the Atlantic Division and is 7-3 in their last 10 games played in February.

Sabres vs. Canadiens Prediction: UNDER 6.5