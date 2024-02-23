Close Menu
    Sabres vs. Blue Jackets NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Sabres vs. Blue Jackets

    The Sabres vs. Blue Jackets matchup on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. ET has a total of 6.5. Is that too many goals to lay in this matchup? Or will tonight turn into a shootout?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    023 Buffalo Sabres (-134) at 024 Columbus Blue Jackets (+112); o/u 6.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, February 23, 2024

    Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

    TV: NHL Network

    Sabres vs. Blue Jackets: Public Bettors Backing Road Favorite

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Sabres moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Luukkonen Notches win in Montreal

    Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen turned aside 29 shots in Wednesday’s 3-2 win over the Canadiens. Montreal grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first period but Buffalo emerged from the second with a 3-2 lead, and Luukkonen made it hold up. He hasn’t been quite as sharp in February as he was in January, but he still sports a 2.19 GAA and .922 save percentage over his last six starts despite a lackluster 3-3-0 record over that stretch.

    Jenner Notches Three More Points in Win

    Boone Jenner notched a goal and two assists in Wednesday’s 7-4 win over Anaheim. Jenner picked up an assist on Zach Werenski’s tally late in the first period before setting up Yegor Chinakhov for the eventual game-winner in the third. Jenner would add his third point with an empty-net goal, sealing the Blue Jackets’ 7-4 victory. The 30-year-old center has been on a nice run, tallying five goals and eight points over his last five contests. He’s up to 26 points (18 goals, eight assists) through 40 games this season.

    Blue Jackets are 33-77 SU in their last 110 games

    Sabres are 6-1 SU in their last 7 games on the road

    Blue Jackets are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games at home

    Sabres are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games when playing as the favourite

    Sabres vs. Blue Jackets Betting Prediction

    Take the under. The total has gone under in five out of the Sabres’ last seven games overall, is 7-2 in their last nine games when facing a conference opponent and is 4-1 in their last five games played on a Friday. On the other side, the under is 5-1 in the Blue Jackets’ last six games when facing a conference foe.

    Sabres vs. Blue Jackets Prediction: UNDER 6.5

