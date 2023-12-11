Red Wings vs. Stars NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Despite the number sitting at 6.5 goals, is the over still a safe bet in Monday night’s Red Wings vs. Stars contest? The puck is set to drop at American Airlines Arena at 8:00 p.m. ET in Dallas.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

077 Detroit Red Wings (+176) at 078 Dallas Stars (-215); o/u 6.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Monday, December 11, 2023

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Red Wings vs. Stars Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 76% of bets are on the Stars moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Detroit Red Wings DFS SPIN

Dylan Larkin sustained an undisclosed injury and won’t return to Saturday’s game against Ottawa. Larkin was punched in the back of the head by Ottawa’s Mathieu Joseph, and the Red Wings’ forward consequently crashed into Parker Kelly, according to Max Bultman of The Athletic. Larkin was helped off the ice and will finish the contest with just 5:26 of ice time. If the 27-year-old doesn’t play Monday versus Dallas, Klim Kostin could draw back into the lineup.

Dallas Stars DFS SPIN

Jamie Benn notched an assist in Saturday’s 6-1 loss to the Golden Knights. Benn has been excellent so far in December, earning four points with eight shots on net and six hits over five contests. He set up Evgenii Dadonov for the Stars’ lone goal in this game. Benn has 19 points, 42 shots on net, 24 hits, 19 blocked shots, 17 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 26 outings. It’s a lower scoring pace than his 78-point campaign from 2022-23, but he’s still offering solid all-around production.

Red Wings vs. Stars NHL Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Detroit’s last 7 games on the road

Detroit is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games on the road

Dallas is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against Detroit

Dallas is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing Detroit

Red Wings vs. Stars Betting Prediction

Take the over, which is 5-2 in the Red Wings’ last seven games against Dallas and cashed in 10 of the Stars’ last 13 games overall. The over is also 8-3 in the Stars’ last 11 games at home, which includes a mark of 6-1 in their last seven games. Finally, the over is 8-3 in the Red Wings’ last 11 games on the road.

Red Wings vs. Stars NHL Prediction: OVER 6.5