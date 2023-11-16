Red Wings vs. Senators NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The NHL Global Series heads to Stockholm, Sweden on Thursday afternoon, when the Red Wings square off against the Senators at 2:00 p.m. ET. With Ottawa listed as the favorites and the total sitting at 6.5 goals, what’s the smart bet in today’s Red Wings vs. Senators matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

027 Detroit Red Wings (+102) at 028 Ottawa Senators (-122); o/u 6.5

2:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, November 16, 2023

Avicii Arena, Stockholm, Sweden

TV: NHL Network

Red Wings vs. Senators Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Senators moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Detroit Red Wings DFS SPIN

James Reimer will be in goal for Thursday’s NHL Global Series game versus the Senators, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.

With Ville Husso (personal) not on the trip due to the birth of his child, Reimer will get the nod in the Red Wings’ first game overseas. Head coach Derek Lalonde did not rule out Reimer playing both contests — the Red Wings also face the Maple Leafs on Friday, but Alex Lyon could get that start. Reimer has allowed seven goals on 81 shots over his last three games, but he’s gone 0-2-1 in that span.

Ottawa Senators DFS SPIN

Tim Stutzle had two assists in a 4-1 win over the Flames on Saturday. The first was a secondary assist on Mathieu Joseph’s first-period snipe, and the second was a primary helper on Travis Hamonic’s slapper to finish the scoring in the third. Either way, they all count the same. Stutzle leads the Sens with 17 points in 13 games. He is also tied for fourth overall in the NHL with 14 apples. Stutzle is in a seven-way tie for 14th in league scoring, and he’s on track to best his 90-point effort from last season.

Red Wings vs. Senators NHL Betting Trends

The over/under has gone OVER in 5 of Detroit’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Ottawa

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Detroit’s last 5 games when playing Ottawa

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Ottawa’s last 5 games when playing at home against Detroit

Ottawa is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games when playing at home against Detroit

Red Wings vs. Senators NHL Betting Prediction

Take Ottawa, which is 7-2 in its last nine gaems against Detroit. The Red Wings are also 2-5 in their last seven games in November and are winless in their last six games played on a Thursday. The Senators have also beaten Detroit in nine out of their last 12 games against the Red Wings overall.

Red Wings vs. Senators NHL Prediction: OTTAWA SENATORS -122