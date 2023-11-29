Red Wings vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The TNT game of the night in the NHL will take place at Madison Square Garden at 7:30 p.m. ET. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Red Wings vs. Rangers matchup tonight at MSG?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

045 Detroit Red Wings (+162) at 046 New York Rangers (-196); o/u 6.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV: TNT

Red Wings vs. Rangers Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 69% of bets are on the Rangers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Detroit Red Wings DFS SPIN

Ville Husso will tend to the road net Wednesday against the Rangers, according to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press. Husso has won his past two starts, including a 25-save performance in Friday’s 5-2 victory over Boston. He has registered a mark of 7-3-1 this season with a 3.47 GAA and an .888 save percentage across 11 appearances. New York is tied for 14th in the league with 3.30 goals per game this campaign.

New York Rangers DFS SPIN

Igor Shesterkin kicked out 34 of 38 shots in a 5-1 loss to Buffalo on Monday. Shesterkin surrendered at least a goal in each period, including two markers on 16 shots in the final frame. Buffalo also scored on an empty net. Shesterkin has been solid overall in 2023-24, posting an 8-4-0 record, 2.59 GAA and .914 save percentage through 12 contests. However, he’s struggled recently, allowing a minimum of three goals in three of his last four outings. It won’t get any easier for him in the short term as the Rangers are set to battle against Detroit next, which ranks fifth this campaign with 3.70 goals per game.

Red Wings vs. Rangers NHL Betting Trends

Detroit is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Detroit’s last 6 games on the road

NY Rangers is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games at home

NY Rangers is 13-3 SU in its last 16 games

Red Wings vs. Rangers Betting Prediction

Take the under, which has cashed in 18 of the Red Wings’ last 24 games. The under is also 18-6 in the Rangers’ last 24 games versus Detroit, which includes a 15-4 mark over the last 19 meetings between these two teams. The under is also 8-2 in the Red Wings’ last 10 road games versus New York.

Red Wings vs. Rangers NHL Prediction: UNDER 6.5