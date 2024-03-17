Close Menu
    NHL Articles

    Red Wings vs. Penguins NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Red Wings vs. Penguins

    With the number sitting at 6.5 goals, is the under the best bet in Sunday evening’s Red Wings vs. Penguins matchup at 6:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    067 Detroit Red Wings (+110) at 068 Pittsburgh Penguins (-132); o/u 6.5

    6:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 17, 2024

    PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

    TV: NHL Network

    Red Wings vs. Penguins: Public Bettors Leaning Penguins

    Reimer Sharp in Saturday’s Win

    James Reimer made 25 saves in Saturday’s 4-1 win over the Sabres. Tage Thompson beat Reimer on a Buffalo power play midway through the first period. That said, the Detroit netminder shut the door the rest of the way. The 36-year-old Reimer picked up his first win since Feb. 25 to even his record at 7-7-2 on the season. In six outings since the All-Star break, he has delivered a .931 save percentage. With Alex Lyon buckling under a heavy workload and losing six straight starts, Reimer could be in the crease more often down the stretch as Detroit tries to hang onto a wild-card spot.

    Jarry Gets Hook in Saturday’s Loss

    Tristam Jarry turned aside 17 of 23 shots before being replaced by Alex Nedeljkovic early in the third period of Saturday’s 7-4 loss to the Rangers. New York took control of the game late in the second period with two power-play tallies in just over a minute. Jarry got the hook after a K’Andre Miller goal made it 6-3 in the third. Jarry has just two wins over his last eight starts. He’s 2-5-1 with an .884 save percentage as the Penguins’ playoff hopes dwindle.

    Pittsburgh is 3-8 SU in their last 11 games

    Detroit is 1-7 SU in their last 8 games

    Pittsburgh is 14-5 SU in their last 19 games when playing at home against Detroit

    Detroit is 8-27 SU in their last 35 games played in March

    Red Wings vs. Penguins Betting Prediction

    Take the under. The under is 8-3 in the Red Wings’ last 11 games against an opponent from the Eastern Conference, is 7-3 in their last 10 games against an opponent in the Metropolitan Division and has hit in seven out of Detroit’s last eight road games played on Sunday. On the other side, the under is 5-2 in the Penguins’ last seven games against an opponent from the Atlantic Division, is 9-3 in their last 12 games played on Sunday and is 6-1 in their last seven home games played on Sunday.

    Red Wings vs. Penguins Prediction: UNDER 6.5

