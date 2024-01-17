Red Wings vs. Panthers NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The moneyline in the Red Wings vs. Panthers matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET holds little value, as Florida is a massive favorite. So what’s the best bet when it comes to the 6.5-goal total?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

043 Detroit Red Wings (+168) at 044 Florida Panthers (-205); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, FL

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Red Wings vs. Panthers: Public Bettors Love Home Favorite

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Panthers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Lyon to be in goal vs. Panthers

Alex Lyon will get the starting nod for Wednesday’s road clash with Florida, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports. Lyon had started seven straight matches before getting the night off versus Toronto on Sunday, which happened to be the second night of a back-to-back. In those prior outings, the 31-year-old Lyon went 5-1-1 with a 2.96 GAA and a .914 save percentage. It seems the Minnesota native has cemented himself as the No. 1 option for the Red Wings as the club tries to secure a playoff spot for the first time since 2015-16.

Bobrovsky is Expected to Start Wednesday

Sergei Bobrovsky is expected to start at home against Detroit on Wednesday. Bobrovsky will look to get back into the win column after stopping 18 of 21 shots in a 4-1 loss to New Jersey on Saturday. The Red Wings are a difficult opponent, though. They have won five of their last six games and rank fourth offensively this year with 3.56 goals per game. Bobrovsky has a 21-10-1 record, 2.45 GAA and .911 save percentage in 32 appearances in 2023-24.

Red Wings vs. Panthers Betting Trends:

The Red Wings are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games

Detroit is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games

The Panthers are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games when playing Detroit

Florida is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against Detroit

Red Wings vs. Panthers Betting Prediction

Take the under, which is 12-5 in the last 17 meetings between these two teams and cashed in five out of the last seven meetings in Sunrise, FL. The under is also 5-2 in the Red Wings’ last seven games against an opponent from the Eastern Conference, is 18-7 in the Panthers’ last 25 games overall and has hit in six out of Florida’s last eight home games.

Red Wings vs. Panthers Prediction: UNDER 6.5