Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the total sitting at 6.5 goals, will Sunday night’s Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs matchup cash the over at 7:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

003 Detroit Red Wings (+160) at 004 Toronto Maple Leafs (-194); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, January 14, 2024

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs: Public Bettors Throwing Money at Toronto

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Maple Leafs moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Kane Scores Game Winner for Red Wings

Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist in a 5-3 win over the Kings on Saturday. Kane’s goal stood as the winner. He tucked in a forehand on a breakaway at 17:26 of the second period. Kane has 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in 18 games this season, but just three (one goal, two assists) in his last six games (23 shots). His assist came on the power play; it was his first power-play point in 11 games. Kane hasn’t been able to maintain his torrid scoring pace from December, but he continues to be a solid fantasy citizen.

Tavares’ Ice Time Drops

John Tavares saw his ice time drop to 15:03 in Saturday’s 5-3 loss to Colorado after getting just three shifts in the third period. Tavares took a penalty on his first shift of the third. Then his next shift was sketchy, resulting in Andrew Cogliano’s game-tying goal at 7:35. Tavares then sat until the end of the game when he had a 1:33 shift which ended with an empty-net goal. It was a statement from coach Sheldon Keefe, who didn’t like what he saw from the Tavares, Tyler Bertuzzi and William Nylander line. The captain is in a three-game point drought, and he hasn’t had a multi-point game in a month (Jan. 14). In 13 games since then, Tavares has six points, including four goals, and half of his points have come on the power play. The Leafs and fantasy managers need more from JT at even strength. Hopefully the statement from his coach lights a fire under his game.

Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs Betting Trends:

Detroit is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games

Detroit is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games

Toronto is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games when playing at home against Detroit

Toronto is 10-2 SU in its last 12 games when playing Detroit

Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs Betting Prediction

Take the over. The total has gone over in nine out of the Red Wings’ last 12 games, is 12-4 in their last 16 road games and is 5-2 in their last seven games against an Atlantic Division opponent. On the other side, the total is 12-4 in the Maple Leafs’ last 16 home games and is 10-3 in their last 13 games against Eastern Conference foes.

Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs Prediction: OVER 6.5