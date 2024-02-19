Red Wings vs. Kraken NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Red Wings vs. Kraken matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET will be one of the featured games on ESPN. Will Seattle cash as a home favorite or is there a better bet on the board?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

041 Detroit Red Wings (+106) at 042 Seattle Kraken (-128); o/u 6.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Monday, February 19, 2024

Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

TV: ESPN

Red Wings vs. Kraken: Public Bettors Favor Seattle

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Kraken moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Lyon Starting in Seattle

Alex Lyon will defend the road net Monday against Seattle, according to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press. Lyon has surrendered 11 goals on 50 shots in two consecutive losses. He has compiled a 14-8-2 record this season with two shutouts, a 2.82 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 24 outings this season. The Kraken sit 28th in the league this campaign with 2.72 goals per contest.

Daccord Makes 36 Saves vs. Bruins

Joey Daccord made 36 saves in Thursday’s 4-1 win over the Bruins. David Pastrnak opened the scoring early in the first period by banging home a rebound, but Daccord shut down the home side the rest of the way. That snapped a three-start losing streak for the 27-year-old netminder, but his lack of results recently has mostly been due to the Kraken’s offensive struggles. Over his last 10 outings, Daccord has a 2.41 GAA and .923 save percentage, but only has a 3-6-1 record to show for it. He may have simply needed a rest prior to this game after starting eight straight games from Jan. 18 to Feb. 12 before Philipp Grubauer beat the Islanders on Tuesday. If the Kraken can get both goalies playing well, that should help their pursuit of a playoff spot. Their next game is at home Monday versus the Red Wings.

Red Wings vs. Kraken Betting Trends:

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 15 of Seattle’s last 21 games

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Detroit’s last 7 games on the road

Over/under has gone OVER in 19 of Detroit’s last 26 games against an opponent in the Western Conference

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Seattle’s last 14 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference

Red Wings vs. Kraken Betting Prediction

Take Seattle. The Red Wings are just 1-4 in their last five games in Seattle, are 2-5 in their last seven games played in February and are 8-27 in their last 35 games played on a Monday. On the other side, the Kraken have won five out of their last seven games at home, are 4-1 in their last five games against an opponent from the Atlantic Division and are 30-12 in their last 42 games when they’re listed as the favorite.

Red Wings vs. Kraken Prediction: SEATTLE KRAKEN -128