Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NHL Articles

    Red Wings vs. Kraken NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Red Wings vs. Kraken

    The Red Wings vs. Kraken matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET will be one of the featured games on ESPN. Will Seattle cash as a home favorite or is there a better bet on the board?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    041 Detroit Red Wings (+106) at 042 Seattle Kraken (-128); o/u 6.5

    3:30 p.m. ET, Monday, February 19, 2024

    Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

    TV: ESPN

    Red Wings vs. Kraken: Public Bettors Favor Seattle

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Kraken moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Lyon Starting in Seattle

    Alex Lyon will defend the road net Monday against Seattle, according to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press. Lyon has surrendered 11 goals on 50 shots in two consecutive losses. He has compiled a 14-8-2 record this season with two shutouts, a 2.82 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 24 outings this season. The Kraken sit 28th in the league this campaign with 2.72 goals per contest.

    Daccord Makes 36 Saves vs. Bruins

    Joey Daccord made 36 saves in Thursday’s 4-1 win over the Bruins. David Pastrnak opened the scoring early in the first period by banging home a rebound, but Daccord shut down the home side the rest of the way. That snapped a three-start losing streak for the 27-year-old netminder, but his lack of results recently has mostly been due to the Kraken’s offensive struggles. Over his last 10 outings, Daccord has a 2.41 GAA and .923 save percentage, but only has a 3-6-1 record to show for it. He may have simply needed a rest prior to this game after starting eight straight games from Jan. 18 to Feb. 12 before Philipp Grubauer beat the Islanders on Tuesday. If the Kraken can get both goalies playing well, that should help their pursuit of a playoff spot. Their next game is at home Monday versus the Red Wings.

    Over/Under has gone UNDER in 15 of Seattle’s last 21 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Detroit’s last 7 games on the road

    Over/under has gone OVER in 19 of Detroit’s last 26 games against an opponent in the Western Conference

    The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Seattle’s last 14 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference

    Red Wings vs. Kraken Betting Prediction

    Take Seattle. The Red Wings are just 1-4 in their last five games in Seattle, are 2-5 in their last seven games played in February and are 8-27 in their last 35 games played on a Monday. On the other side, the Kraken have won five out of their last seven games at home, are 4-1 in their last five games against an opponent from the Atlantic Division and are 30-12 in their last 42 games when they’re listed as the favorite.

    Red Wings vs. Kraken Prediction: SEATTLE KRAKEN -128

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com