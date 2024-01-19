Close Menu
    Red Wings vs. Hurricanes NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Red Wings vs. Hurricanes
    FILE - Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho (20) skates with the puck against the Florida Panthers during the second period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, May 20, 2023. Sebastian Aho is staying with the Carolina Hurricanes through his prime after signing an eight-year contract extension worth $78 million. The team on Wednesday, July 26, announced the deal, which goes into effect for the 2024-25 NHL season.(AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

    The under has been profitable in previous Red Wings vs. Hurricanes matchups, but will the two teams cash the under at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday night Carolina?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    071 Detroit Red Wings (+164) at 072 Carolina Hurricanes (-200); o/u 6.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, January 19, 2024

    PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Red Wings vs. Hurricanes: Public Bettors Backing Home Favorite

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 62% of bets are on the Hurricanes moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Lyon Will Guard the Cage Friday for Red Wings

    Alex Lyon will be in goal against Carolina on the road Friday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports. Lyon continues to earn his share of the net, posting a 5-0-1 record, 2.62 GAA and .927 save percentage over his last six outings. At this point, there is little reason to expect the Minnesota native to suddenly see a downturn in opportunities, so fantasy players should expect him to continue getting the nod ahead of James Reimer.

    Raana Pulled After Allowing Four Goals

    Antti Raanta was pulled early in the third period of Monday’s 5-2 loss to the Kings. Raanta had a rough night. He was able to make all of his saves on the power play but allowed four goals on only 19 even-strength shots. It was a tie game going into the third period but Raanta allowed three consecutive goals in just over four minutes before being pulled for teammate Yaniv Perets. This was the fourth straight start for Raanta — he posted a save percentage above .950 in all three previous games. Raanta could get an opportunity to try and bounce back against Detroit on Friday.

    Detroit are 6-1 SU in their last 7 games

    Carolina are 7-2 SU in their last 9 games

    Detroit are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games on the road

    Red Wings vs. Hurricanes Betting Prediction

    Take the under, which is 5-1 in the last six meetings between these two teams and is 4-1 in the last five meetings between these two teams in Carolina. The under is also 4-1 in the Red Wings’ last five games overall, is 6-2 in their last eight games against an Eastern Conference opponent and is 5-1 in their last six games as a foe from the Metropolitan Division.

    Red Wings vs. Hurricanes Prediction: UNDER 6.5

