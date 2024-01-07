Red Wings vs. Ducks NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The total for Sunday’s Red Wings vs. Ducks matchup sits at 6.5 goals. Will these two teams combine for enough goals tonight to push the score over the total or is there a better bet for this 8:00 p.m. ET matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

063 Detroit Red Wings (-162) at 064 Anaheim Ducks (+134); o/u 6.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, January 7, 2024

Honda Center, Anaheim, CA

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Red Wings vs. Ducks Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 61% of bets are on the Red Wings moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Detroit Red Wings DFS SPIN

Dylan Larkin notched an assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday’s 4-3 shootout win over the Kings. Larkin set up a Jeff Petry tally in the second period, which tied the game at 2-2. Since returning from an upper-body injury in mid-December, Larkin has two goals and five assists over nine outings. The center is at 32 points, 114 shots on net, 33 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 33 contests this season, pacing at just under a point-per-game as he has for each of the last two campaigns.

Anaheim Ducks DFS SPIN

Frank Vatrano produced an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Friday’s 3-1 loss to the Jets. Vatrano hadn’t recorded an assist since Dec. 2. He slumped for much of December, but he’s produced four goals and a helper over his last six outings. The 29-year-old remains in a second-line role, where he’s earned 28 points, 129 shots on net, 67 hits, 41 blocked shots, 47 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 38 appearances this season.

Red Wings vs. Ducks NHL Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Detroit’s last 5 games

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Detroit’s last 5 games on the road

Anaheim is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games when playing at home against Detroit

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Anaheim’s last 7 games

Red Wings vs. Ducks Betting Prediction

Take the over. The over is 10-3 in the Red Wings’ last 13 games overall, cashing in five straight games. The total has also gone over in 12 out of Detroit’s last 15 road games and is 20-7 in the Red Wings’ last 27 games against Western Conference opponents. Finally, the over is 11-1 in the Red Wings’ last 12 games against an opponent in the Pacific Division and has hit in 10 out of the Ducks’ last 13 games in the month of January.

Red Wings vs. Ducks NHL Prediction: OVER 6.5