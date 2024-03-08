Red Wings vs. Coyotes NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The over has cashed in previous Red Wings vs. Coyotes matchups but with the number sitting at 6.5, will it hit on Friday night at 9:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

073 Detroit Red Wings (-126) at 074 Arizona Coyotes (+105); o/u 6.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Friday, March 8, 2024

Mullett Arena, Tempe, AZ

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Red Wings vs. Coyotes: Public Bettors All Over Detroit

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 75% of bets are on the Red Wings moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Lyon has Rough Night in Colorado

Alex Lyon allowed five goals on 40 shots in Wednesday’s 7-2 loss to the Avalanche. Lyon didn’t stand much of a chance Wednesday, facing a whopping 40 shots in just two periods before he was relieved by James Reimer to start the third. Lyon was ultimately stuck with the loss. It’s been a tough stretch for the 31-year-old Lyon — he’s lost three consecutive starts, allowing four goals or more in each outing. Overall, Lyon is 18-11-2 with a .910 save percentage and 2.89 GAA on the season. The Red Wings will try to bounce back Friday in a road matchup versus Arizona.

Keller Scores in Losing Effort

Clayton Keller scored a power-play goal, but Arizona lost 5-2 to Minnesota on Thursday. Keller scored his team-leading 23rd goal. He’s played well, but things have been hard in Arizona. The team is 2-14-2 over the last 18 games. Not only that, but key players are likely to depart before the trade deadline. Keller is a highly skilled player who has 53 points in 59 games, but it’s increasingly hard to see Arizona players reaching their upside consistently.

Red Wings vs. Coyotes Betting Trends:

Detroit is 1-5 SU in their last 6 games against Arizona

Arizona is 4-18 SU in their last 22 games

Arizona is 3-11 SU in their last 14 games at home

Detroit is 2-5 SU in their last 7 games played in March

Red Wings vs. Coyotes Betting Prediction

Take the over. The over is 8-3 in the Red Wings’ last 11 games against the Coyotes, is 17-6 in their last 23 games against an opponent from the Western Conference and is 8-2 in their last 10 games versus an opponent in the Central Division. On the other side, the over is 8-2 in the Coyotes’ last 10 games overall, is 4-1 in their last five home games and is 5-2 in their last seven games against an opponent from the Atlantic Division.

Red Wings vs. Coyotes Prediction: OVER 6.5