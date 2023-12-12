Red Wings vs. Blues NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Can bettors bank on a high-scoring affair in Tuesday night’s Red Wings vs. Blues matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

007 Detroit Red Wings (+116) at 008 St. Louis Blues (-140); o/u 6.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

TV: ESPN

Red Wings vs. Blues Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Blues moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Detroit Red Wings DFS SPIN

David Perron has been handed a six-game suspension for cross-checking Ottawa’s Artem Zub. Perron will miss the next six games, including Monday’s tilt against the Stars. He’ll be eligible to return Dec. 22 against the Flyers. The veteran winger has 13 points in 26 games this season, including five goals and nine points over his last 15 appearances.

St. Louis Blues DFS SPIN

Jordan Binnington was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports, indicating he will protect the home net Tuesday against Detroit.

Binnington is coming off a 21-save effort in Saturday’s 3-1 loss to Chicago. He has registered a record of 8-8-1 this season with a 3.00 GAA and a .911 save percentage over 20 games played. The Red Wings rank second in the league with 3.70 goals per contest this campaign.

Red Wings vs. Blues NHL Betting Trends

The over/under has gone OVER in 7 of Detroit’s last 8 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Detroit’s last 5 games

The over/under has gone OVER in 5 of St. Louis’s last 7 games when playing Detroit

The total has gone OVER in 5 of St. Louis’s last 7 games at home

Red Wings vs. Blues Betting Prediction

Take the over, which has hit in five out of Detroit’s last seven games against St. Louis. The over is also 4-1 in the Red Wings’ last five games overall and is 9-3 in their last 12 road games. Against foes from the Western Conference, the over is 7-3 in Detroit’s last 10 games and is 15-6 in the Blues’ last 21 games against an opponent from the Atlantic Division.

Red Wings vs. Blues NHL Prediction: OVER 6.5