    Red Wings vs. Blackhawks NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Red Wings vs. Blackhawks
    DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 30: Alex Lyon #34 of the Detroit Red Wings plays against the Chicago Blackhawks at Little Caesars Arena on November 30, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    With the number sitting at 6.5 goals, is the over the best bet in Sunday evening’s Red Wings vs. Blackhawks matchup at 6:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    065 Detroit Red Wings (-182) at 066 Chicago Blackhawks (+150); o/u 6.5

    6:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 25, 2024

    United Center, Chicago, IL

    TV: NHL Network

    Red Wings vs. Blackhawks: Public Bettors Backing Detroit

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Red Wings moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Lyon Sharp in Saturday’s win vs. Blues

    Alex Lyon made 22 saves in Saturday’s 6-1 win over the Blues. While he lost his shutout bid in the second period, Lyon still nabbed his third straight win and 17th of the season — more than he’d recorded in his entire career prior to 2023-24. After a couple of rough road outings, the 31-year-old netminder appears to be back on track. Over the course of his current win streak, Lyon has a .947 save percentage.

    Mrazek Starting Sunday vs. Red Wings

    Petr Mrazek will patrol the home crease Sunday versus Detroit, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times. Mrazek is coming off a 28-save effort in Friday’s 3-2 overtime loss to Winnipeg. He has compiled a 13-22-3 record this season with one shutout, a 2.99 GAA and a .909 save percentage through 40 appearances. The Red Wings rank sixth in the league this campaign with 3.46 goals per contest.

    Red Wings are 14-6 SU in their last 20 games

    Blackhawks are 4-20 SU in their last 24 games

    Red Wings are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games on the road

    Blackhawks are 3-8 SU in their last 11 games at home

    Red Wings vs. Blackhawks Betting Prediction

    Take the over. The total has gone over in four out of the Red Wings’ last five games against the Blackhawks, is 5-1 in their last six games when playing on the road against Chicago and is 15-5 in their last 20 games against an opponent from the Western Conference.

    Red Wings vs. Blackhawks Prediction: OVER 6.5

