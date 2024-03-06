Red Wings vs. Avalanche NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the number sitting at 6.5, is the over in play in Wednesday night’s Red Wings vs. Avalanche matchup at 9:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

045 Detroit Red Wings (+172) at 046 Colorado Avalanche (-210); o/u 6.5

9:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

TV: TNT

Red Wings vs. Avalanche: Public Bettors Laying Big Moneyline Odds

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Avalanche moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Lyon Gets no Help Saturday vs. Panthers

Alex Lyon stopped 33 of 37 shots in Saturday’s 4-0 loss to the Panthers. The netminder was able to keep things scoreless in the first period, but Lyon was hung out to dry over the final 40 minutes as the Red Wings were out-shot 28-16 and got thoroughly out-played. Lyon has seen a career high workload this season and could be wearing down — he’s given up four or more goals in four of his last eight starts, going 4-4-0 with a 3.45 GAA and .882 save percentage. It wouldn’t be a surprise if James Reimer began to draw into the crease more often.

Makar Nets Pair of Points in Win

Cale Makar scored a goal on five shots, dished an assist, went plus-2 and added two PIM in Monday’s 5-0 win over the Blackhawks. Makar helped out on Nathan MacKinnon’s opening tally in the first period and then scored a goal of his own in the second. This was Makar’s second multi-point effort over the last three games after he recently endured a stretch in which he had just five points over 12 outings. The defenseman looks like himself again, and that’s good news for the Avalanche and his fantasy managers. Makar has 14 goals, 66 points, 177 shots on net, 110 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 58 appearances.

Red Wings vs. Avalanche Betting Trends:

Detroit is 6-2 SU in their last 8 games

Colorado is 10-1 SU in their last 11 games against Detroit

Detroit is 8-3 SU in their last 11 games on the road

Colorado is 20-4 SU in their last 24 games at home

Red Wings vs. Avalanche Betting Prediction

Take the over. The total has gone over in four out of the Red Wings’ last five games when playing Colorado on the road. The over is also 16-6 in Detroit’s last 22 games against Western Conference opponents, is 7-2 in its last nine games against a Central Division foe and is 4-1 in the Avalanche’s last five home games versus Detroit. Finally, the over is 17-5 in the Aves’ last 22 games against a non-conference foe and 9-2 in their last 11 games against an Atlantic Division opponent.

Red Wings vs. Avalanche Prediction: OVER 6.5