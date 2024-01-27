Rangers vs. Senators NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the number sitting at 6.5 goals, is the under the smart bet in Saturday night’s Rangers vs. Senators matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

039 New York Rangers (-120) at 040 Ottawa Senators (+100); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 27, 2024

Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa, ON

TV: NHL Network

Rangers vs. Senators: Bettors Hammering New York’s Moneyline

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Rangers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Chytil Suffers Setback in Recovery

Filip Chytil has suffered a setback in his recovery from an upper-body injury, Dan Rosen of NHL.com. Chytil is being regularly evaluated, and there is no current timetable for his return. Chytil hasn’t been in the lineup since Nov. 2. He has no goals and six assists in 10 contests in 2023-24. When Chytil’s healthy, he will likely serve in a middle-six capacity.

Korpisalo Suffers Tough-Luck OT Loss

Joonas Korpisalo made 20 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to Boston on Thursday. He hasn’t lost in regulation in five games (3-0-2). Korpisalo may be turning the corner on a poor season up to this point. He went 1-9-1 in 10 games prior to this solid run. But don’t overrate his three recent wins — two came against Montreal and the other was against San Jose. Those two teams certainly aren’t offensive juggernauts.

Rangers vs. Senators Betting Trends: Ottawa Has Had Success vs. NY

NY Rangers are 3-8 SU in their last 11 games

Ottawa are 10-4 SU in their last 14 games when playing at home against NY Rangers

NY Rangers are 1-6 SU in their last 7 games on the road

Rangers vs. Senators Betting Prediction

Take the under. The under is 11-4 in the Rangers’ last 15 games when playing on the road against Ottawa, which includes a 6-1 mark in the last seven meetings between these two teams. On the other side, the under is 6-2 in the Senators’ last eight games played on Saturday.

Rangers vs. Senators Prediction: UNDER 6.5