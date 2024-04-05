Close Menu
    Rangers vs. Red Wings NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Rangers vs. Red Wings

    The total for Friday night’s Rangers vs. Red Wings matchup opened at 6 but has climbed to 6.5. Is the over the best bet tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    021 New York Rangers (-146) at 022 Detroit Red Wings (+122); o/u 6.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, April 5, 2024

    Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Rangers vs. Red Wings: Public Bettors Backing New York

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Rangers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Panarin has two-point effort vs. Devils

    Artemi Panarin scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Wednesday’s 4-3 win over the Devils. After potting the Rangers’ first goal midway through the first period, Panarin helped set up Chris Kreider for the game-winner late in the third. Panarin has gotten onto the scoresheet in seven straight games, piling up seven goals and 16 points over that stretch. The 32-year-old continues to add to his career highs with 45 goals and 110 points through 76 games on the season.

    Lyon expected to start vs. Rangers

    Alex Lyon is expected to start at home against the Rangers on Friday, per Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings’ official site. Lyon has a 19-16-4 record, 3.00 GAA and .907 save percentage in 39 outings in 2023-24. He saved 34 of 36 shots en route to a 4-2 victory over Tampa Bay on Monday. The Lightning are a tough adversary, and the Rangers should be similarly challenging — New York ranks seventh offensively with 3.41 goals per game.

    Rangers are 22-6 SU in their last 28 games

    Red Wings are 4-12 SU in their last 16 games

    Rangers are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games against Detroit

    Red Wings are 17-7 SU in their last 24 games when playing at home against NY Rangers

    Rangers vs. Red Wings Betting Prediction

    Take the over. The over is 10-1 in the Rangers’ last 11 games overall, is 5-2 in their last seven road games and is 9-3 in their last 12 games when facing a conference opponent. On the other side, the over is 6-1 in the Red Wings’ last seven games when facing a foe from the Metropolitan Division and is 10-3 in the Rangers’ last 13 games when facing an opponent from the Atlantic.

    Rangers vs. Red Wings Prediction: OVER 6.5

