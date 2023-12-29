Rangers vs. Panthers NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Will the Rangers pull off the upset in Sunrise, FL when they visit the Panthers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday night? Or is Florida the better bet in tonight’s Rangers vs. Panthers matchup from Amerant Bank Arena?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

071 New York Rangers (+114) at 072 Florida Panthers (-134); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, December 29, 2023

Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, FL

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Rangers vs. Panthers Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 52% of bets are on the Rangers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

New York Rangers DFS SPIN

Igor Shesterkin allowed one goal on 27 shots in Wednesday’s 5-1 win over the Capitals. Shesterkin picked up where he left off prior to the holiday break, stretching his winning streak to four games. He has allowed just seven goals over that span, and Shesterkin’s back to his usual superstar level following a slight wobble after a lower-body injury in November. This is arguably the best team the soon-to-be 28-year-old netminder has had in front of him since his NHL debut in 2020, as the Rangers lead the league standings in point percentage.

Florida Panthers DFS SPIN

Sergei Bobrovsky made 27 saves in a 3-2 win over Tampa Bay on Thursday. Bob came out of the break the way he went in, with a win. He’s been dissed, dismissed and in some cases discarded over the last few years, but Bobrovsky is proving last season’s playoff resurrection may have some teeth. His 16 wins are top five in the league. And his GAA, which was 2.50 heading into this game, was sixth best in the NHL among netminders with 15 or more games played. Bobrovsky may never live up to his $10 million annual salary, but he has the Kitties second in the Atlantic and third in the Eastern Conference.

Rangers vs. Panthers NHL Betting Trends

NY Rangers is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Florida

The total has gone OVER in 5 of NY Rangers’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Florida

The over/under has gone OVER in 5 of Florida’s last 5 games when playing NY Rangers

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Florida’s last 5 games when playing at home against NY Rangers

Rangers vs. Panthers Betting Prediction

Take Florida. The Panthers are 22-5 in their last 27 matchups against Eastern Conference opponents. They’ve also won 10 out of their last 11 games against an opponent from the Metropolitan Division and have cashed in five out of their last six games when playing on a Friday.

The Rangers have scored a power-play goal in eight straight games, which is their longest streak since 2009. That said, the Panthers have killed 13 straight penalties over their past five games. Thus, the Rangers’ biggest strength at the moment will be moot tonight in Florida.

Rangers vs. Panthers NHL Prediction: FLORIDA PANTHERS -134