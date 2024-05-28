Rangers vs. Panthers Game 4 NHL Playoffs Odds & Prediction

Close Menu
    Rangers vs. Panthers

    The Rangers vs. Panthers series heads to a pivotal Game 4 clash on Tuesday night. Now that the Rangers have a 2-1 series advantage, what’s the smart bet in tonight’s 8:00 p.m. ET matchup in this Eastern Conference Finals?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    053 New York Rangers (+140) at 054 Florida Panthers (-170); o/u 5.5

    8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 28, 2024

    Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

    TV: ABC/ESPN+

    Rangers vs. Panthers Game 4: Public Bettors Love Florida

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 72% of bets are on the Panthers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Lafreniere scores twice in Rangers’ OT win

    Alexis Lafreniere scored two goals on six shots and added three hits in Sunday’s 5-4 overtime win over the Panthers in Game 3. Lafreniere scored a goal in each of the first two periods. He entered Sunday on a four-game point drought, though he added eight shots on net and 12 hits over that span before breaking through with a strong game on the scoresheet. Prior to his slump, Lafreniere was playing a key supporting role for the Rangers. He’s at six goals, six helpers, 36 shots, 27 hits and a plus-1 rating over 13 playoff appearances.

    Bobrovsky shaky in Game 4 loss

    Sergei Bobrovsky allowed five goals on 23 shots in Sunday’s 5-4 overtime loss to the Rangers in Game 3. Bobrovsky didn’t give the Panthers a great chance to win despite his teammates controlling the pace of the game. Alexis Lafreniere and Barclay Goodrow each scored twice during regulation, while Alexander Wennberg tallied the winning goal on Bobrovsky 5:35 into overtime. Through 14 playoff contests, Bobrovsky is 9-5 with a 2.31 GAA and a .903 save percentage, with this game being the first time in eight outings he allowed more than two goals. The 35-year-old goalie is at little risk of losing his starting job, so he should be expected between the pipes again for Tuesday’s Game 4.

    Rangers are 20-6 SU in their last 26 games

    Panthers are 13-5 SU in their last 18 games

    Rangers are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games against Florida

    Panthers are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games at home

    Rangers vs. Panthers Game 4 Betting Prediction

    Take the over. The over is 19-3 in the Rangers’ last 22 games versus Florida, is 10-3 in their last 13 road games and is 12-1 in their last 13 road contests versus Florida. On the other side, the over is 4-1 in the Panthers’ last five home games.

    Rangers vs. Panthers Game 4 Prediction: OVER 5.5

