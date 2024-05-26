Rangers vs. Panthers Game 3 NHL Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The Rangers vs. Panthers series shifts from Madison Square Garden to Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, FL for Game 3 on Sunday. With the Panthers listed as heavy favorites and the total sitting at 5.5, what’s the best value in today’s 2:00 p.m. ET Eastern Conference Finals clash?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

049 New York Rangers (+134) at 050 Florida Panthers (-162); o/u 5.5

3:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 26, 2024

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Rangers vs. Panthers Game 3: Public Bettors Backing Florida

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 66% of bets are on the Panthers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Shesterkin avoids consecutive losses

Igor Shesterkin turned aside 26 of 27 shots on goal in Friday’s 2-1 overtime win against Florida in Game 2. It was a goaltending duel at Madison Square Garden on Friday night, and Shesterkin emerged victorious to help the Rangers avoid a two-game deficit in the series. Prior to the win Friday night, Shesterkin allowed at least two goals in eight consecutive appearances, so perhaps this type of performance will serve as a confidence booster for the netminder and his team going forward. The 28-year-old is 9-3 with a 2.22 GAA and .928 save percentage so far during the postseason.

Bobrovsky makes 28 saves on 30 shots in loss

Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves on 30 shots in Friday’s 2-1 overtime loss to the Rangers in Game 2. Bobrovsky was spectacular in Friday’s loss but he was outdueled in net by New York’s Igor Shesterkin. Surprisingly, Bobrovsky hadn’t faced at least 30 shots since Game 5 of Florida’s first-round series against Tampa Bay. The 35-year-old netminder also hasn’t allowed more than two goals past him in seven consecutive contests. Bob is locked in at the right time, and he’ll have a chance to bounce back in Game 3 on Sunday afternoon.

Rangers vs. Panthers Game 3 Betting Trends:

The total has gone OVER in 11 of Florida’s last 12 games when playing at home against NY Rangers.

The total has gone OVER in 18 of Florida’s last 21 games against NY Rangers.

NY Rangers are 13-1 SU in their last 14 games played on a Sunday.

Rangers vs. Panthers Game 3 Betting Prediction

Take Florida. The Panthers are 13-4 in their last 17 games overall, are 9-2 in their last 11 home games and are 53-22 in their last 75 games when facing an opponent from the Eastern Conference. They’re also 21-9 in their last 30 games against an opponent from the Metropolitan Division, are 10-3 in their last 13 games played in May and are 32-11 in their last 43 games when listed as the favorite.

Rangers vs. Panthers Game 3 Prediction: FLORIDA PANTHERS -162