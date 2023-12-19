Rangers vs. Maple Leafs NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Is the under the best bet on the board for Tuesday night’s Rangers vs. Maple Leafs matchup? The puck will drop at 7:00 p.m. ET from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

031 New York Rangers (+106) at 032 Toronto Maple Leafs (-128); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Rangers vs. Maple Leafs Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 55% of bets are on the Maple Leafs moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

New York Rangers DFS SPIN

Igor Shesterkin made 21 saves in Saturday’s 2-1 overtime win over the Bruins. After coughing up 15 goals on 93 shots during a three-start losing streak, Shesterkin rose to the occasion in a showdown with Jeremy Swayman, making a number of big stops to keep the Rangers in the game until New York’s offense finally got going in the third period. Shesterkin has posted the worst numbers of his NHL career so far in 2023-24 with a 2.91 GAA and .904 save percentage, but the 27-year-old is more than capable of flipping the switch and putting together a dominant run.

Toronto Maple Leafs DFS SPIN

Auston Matthews (illness) was back on the top line during Monday’s practice, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports. It appears as though Matthews will be available to play Tuesday against the Rangers after he was a late scratch for Saturday’s 7-0 win over Pittsburgh. He has amassed 23 goals, 35 points, 120 shots on net, 34 blocked shots and 33 hits over 27 appearances this season.

Rangers vs. Maple Leafs NHL Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Toronto’s last 11 games played in December.

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Toronto’s last 11 games at home.

NY Rangers are 19-6 SU in their last 25 games.

Rangers vs. Maple Leafs Betting Prediction

Take the under, which cashed in five of the last seven meetings between these two teams. In the last five meetings between these two teams in Toronto, the under is 4-1. In the last five Maple Leafs’ games when playing at home on a Tuesday, the under is 4-1.

Rangers vs. Maple Leafs NHL Prediction: UNDER 6.5