Rangers vs. Islanders NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series will continue with the Rangers vs. Islanders matchup on Sunday, live from MetLife Stadium. With the Rangers listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 5.5 goals, what’s the smart bet today at 3:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

027 New York Rangers (-146) at 028 New York Islanders (+122); o/u 5.5

3:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 18, 2024

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Rangers vs. Islanders: Public Bettors Backing Road Favorite

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Rangers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Panarin Picks up Three Assists in win vs. Montreal

Artemi Panarin picked up three assists in Thursday’s 7-4 win over Montreal. Panarin grabbed two assists in the second period, setting up Mika Zibanejad’s short-handed goal and Chris Kreider’s power-play tally, before adding a third helper on Vincent Trocheck’s marker in the final frame. The 32-year-old Panarin has cooled off a bit by his standards of late — he came into Thursday’s matchup with just one point in his last three games and he’s now gone four outings without a goal. Still, it’s been a stellar campaign for Panarin, who now has 71 points (31 goals, 40 assists) through 54 games as he’s well on-pace to pass the 90-point threshold for a third consecutive season.

Sorokin Falls Short in Shootout vs. Kraken

Ilya Sorokin stopped 29 of 30 shots in Tuesday’s 2-1 shootout loss to the Islanders. After Matty Beniers scored 5:27 into the first period, Sorokin held the Kraken scoreless over the final two frames. However, the 28-year-old netminder allowed the lone goal in the shootout to Tomas Tatar en route to a hard-luck 2-1 defeat. Sorokin’s been sharp out of the All-Star break, going 2-0-1 while surrendering just five goals on 86 shots over his last three outings. Overall, he’s 16-12-10 with a .911 save percentage and a 3.04 GAA on the season. The Islanders are off until Sunday when they host the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Islanders Betting Trends:

Rangers are 6-0 SU in their last 6 games

Islanders are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games against NY Rangers

Rangers are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference

Islanders are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games at home

Rangers vs. Islanders Betting Prediction

Take the under. The total has fallen under in 11 out of the Rangers’ last 15 games versus the Islanders and is 17-7 in the last 24 meetings between these two teams when the Islanders are listed as the home team. The under is also 5-2 in the Rangers’ last seven games versus an opponent from the Metropolitan Division and is 6-2 in the Islanders’ last eight games played in the month of February.

Rangers vs. Islanders Prediction: UNDER 5.5