Rangers vs. Hurricanes Game 6 NHL Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The Rangers vs. Hurricanes series shifts back to PNC Arena for Game 6 on Thursday night. Will the ‘Canes pick up another victory and force a do-or-die Game 7? Or will the Rangers close things despite playing inside a hostile environment?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

011 New York Rangers (+132) at 012 Carolina Hurricanes (-160); o/u 5.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 16, 2024

PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

TV: TNT

Rangers vs. Hurricanes Game 6: Public Bettors Love Carolina

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 63% of bets are on the Hurricanes’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Shesterkin drops back-to-back games

Igor Shesterkin stopped 24 of 27 shots in Monday’s 4-1 loss against Carolina in Game 5. Shesterkin had a shutout bid with the Rangers up 1-0 entering the third period, but Carolina bested the netminder three times in the final frame before wrapping up the scoring with an empty-netter. The 28-year-old goaltender now has losses in consecutive games after seven straight victories to start the postseason. He’s 7-2 with a 2.33 GAA and a .924 save percentage in the playoffs. Shesterkin and the Rangers will be in Carolina on Thursday for Game 6 of the second-round series.

Andersen turns aside 20 of 21 shots

Frederik Andersen turned aside 20 of 21 shots in Monday’s 4-1 win over the Rangers in Game 5. With the Hurricanes on the brink of elimination at Madison Square Garden, Andersen put forth a solid effort against New York. The 34-year-old did not face a heavy workload, as Carolina played with more structure in front of the goaltender. It was only the second time in Andersen’s nine starts this postseason that he’s allowed less than two goals in a game. Carolina will need the veteran to be at his best again Thursday in Game 6 against the Rangers. Andersen is 6-3 with a 2.46 GAA and a .902 save percentage during the playoffs.

Rangers vs. Hurricanes Game 6 Betting Trends:

The total has gone OVER in 8 of NY Rangers’ last 11 games on the road

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 7 of Carolina’s last 10 games when playing at home against NY Rangers

The total has gone UNDER in 16 of NY Rangers’ last 22 games played on a Thursday

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Carolina’s last 5 games when playing as the favorite

Rangers vs. Hurricanes Game 6 Betting Prediction

Take Carolina. The Hurricanes are 22-9 in their last 31 games overall, are 16-5 in their last 21 home games and are 30-10 in their last 40 games when facing an opponent from the Eastern Conference. They’re also 28-12 in their last 40 games when listed as a favorite and are 9-2 in their last 11 home games played on a Thursday.

Rangers vs. Hurricanes Game 6 Prediction: CAROLINA HURRICANES -160