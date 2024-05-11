Rangers vs. Hurricanes Game 4 NHL Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The Rangers vs. Hurricanes series might be heading to its conclusion on Saturday night when the two teams clash at 7:00 p.m. ET. Will New York complete its sweep of Carolina? Or is there a smarter bet tonight at PNC Arena?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

053 New York Rangers (+130) at 054 Carolina Hurricanes (-156); o/u 5.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, May 11, 2024

PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

TV: TNT

Rangers vs. Hurricanes Game 4: Public Bettors Love Carolina

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Hurricanes’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Panarin nets game-winner for Rangers

Artemi Panarin notched a goal and an assist in Thursday’s 3-2 overtime victory over the Hurricanes in Game 3. Panarin set up Alexis Lafreniere’s go-ahead tally early in the third period before eventually scoring the game-winner 1:43 into overtime, deflecting a Vincent Trocheck feed between his legs and past Pyotr Kochetkov to give the Rangers the win in Game 3. The 32-year-old Panarin now has three goals and eight points in his last four games. He’s up to nine points (four goals, five assists) through seven postseason contests.

Aho picks up assist in Game 3 loss

Sebastian Aho recorded an assist in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Rangers in Game 3 on Thursday. He helped on Andrei Svechnikov’s game-tying marker late in the third period, but Aho’s efforts ultimately failed to prevent Carolina from falling behind 3-0 in the second-round series. Although the Hurricanes have come up short against the Rangers, Aho has excelled with six assists through three contests in the series. That gives him two goals and nine points across eight playoff outings this year after setting a career high of 89 points (36 goals) in 78 regular-season games.

Rangers vs. Hurricanes Game 4 Betting Trends:

The total has gone OVER in 17 of NY Rangers’ last 24 games

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 9 of Carolina’s last 12 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 7 of NY Rangers’ last 10 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Carolina’s last 12 games when playing at home against NY Rangers

Rangers vs. Hurricanes Game 4 Betting Prediction

Take New York. The Rangers are 19-4 in their last 23 games overall, which includes a run of nine straight. They’re also 9-2 in their last 11 road games, are 12-2 in their last 14 conference games and are 15-3 in their last 18 games against an opponent from the Metropolitan Division. On the other side, the Hurricanes are just 1-4 in their last five games, are 17-44 in their last 61 games against the Rangers and are winless in their last five home games versus New York.

Rangers vs. Hurricanes Game 4 Prediction: NEW YORK RANGERS +130