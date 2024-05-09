Close Menu
    NHL Articles

    Rangers vs. Hurricanes Game 3 NHL Playoffs Odds & Prediction

    Rangers vs. Hurricanes

    The Rangers vs. Hurricanes series shifts to Carolina for Game 3 on Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. ET. Will the Hurricanes carve into the Rangers’ lead? Or is there a smarter bet on the board?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    045 New York Rangers (+142) at 046 Carolina Hurricanes (-172); o/u 5.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 9, 2024

    Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

    TV: TNT

    Rangers vs. Hurricanes Game 3: Public Bettors Love Carolina

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 69% of bets are on the Avalanche’s moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Zibanejad has primary assist in game-winner

    Mika Zibanejad had the primary assist on Vincent Trocheck’s game-winning goal in Tuesday’s 4-3 double-overtime win over Carolina in Game 2. Zibanejad threw a shot towards the net during the second overtime that popped out to Vincent Trocheck for the game-winner. In addition to the assist, Zibanejad recorded six shots on net, two hits and a minus-2 rating in the tilt. He already has four points (two goals) in two contests this series. The first-line center is up to 11 points in the playoffs — just one behind superstar center Connor McDavid.

    Andersen makes 35 saves on 39 shots

    Frederik Andersen made 35 saves on 39 shots in Tuesday’s 4-3 double-overtime loss to the Rangers in Game 2. Andersen has allowed four goals in consecutive contests for the first time all season. He was limited to just 16 regular-season appearances due to injury, so perhaps shifting from that to making six consecutive starts has fatigued the 34-year-old netminder. Overall this postseason, Andersen is 4-3 with a 2.58 GAA and an .899 save percentage through seven outings. Andersen’s next chance to rebound would be in Game 3 on Thursday against New York.

    The total has gone OVER in 17 of NY Rangers’ last 23 games

    Over/Under has gone UNDER in 8 of Carolina’s last 11 games at home

    The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Carolina’s last 11 games when playing at home against NY Rangers

    The total has gone OVER in 15 of NY Rangers’ last 21 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference

    Rangers vs. Hurricanes Game 3 Betting Prediction

    Take New York. The Rangers are 18-4 in their last 22 games overall, are 13-4 in their last 17 road games and are 18-4 in their last 22 games against an Eastern Conference foe. On the other side, the Hurricanes are 17-43 in their last 60 games versus the Rangers and are 1-4 in their last five home games when playing Carolina.

    Rangers vs. Hurricanes Game 3 Prediction: NEW YORK RANGERS +142

