Rangers vs. Golden Knights NHL Betting Odds & Prediction

The line in Thursday night’s Rangers vs. Golden Knights matchup has dropped slightly, while the total currently sits at 5.5 goals. What’s the best bet for tonight’s 10:00 p.m. ET matchup from Vegas?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

063 New York Rangers (-126) at 064 Vegas Golden Knights (+105); o/u 5.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, January 18, 2024

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Rangers vs. Golden Knights: Public Bettors Favor Home Underdog

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 61% of bets are on the Golden Knights’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Zibanejad Collects two Assists in win vs. Kraken

Mika Zibanejad collected two assists in Tuesday’s 5-2 win over the Kraken. He helped set up Kaapo Kakko and Blake Wheeler for the Rangers’ final two goals of the night. Zibanejad hadn’t had a multi-point performance since Dec. 27, producing just one goal and four points over his prior eight games, but he was probably due for a bit of a slump. On the season, the 30-year-old still has 14 goals and 41 points in 42 contests.

Eichel Undergoes Lower-Body Surgery

Jack Eichel had surgery Tuesday to address his lower-body injury and will be week-to-week. While the Knights didn’t provide any specifics regarding the nature of Eichel’s injury, he probably should be expected to be unavailable until early February, in part because Vegas has a light upcoming schedule between the All-Star break and the Vegas bye week, which runs Jan. 28-Feb 5. That would mark only six more missed games, though everything is speculative at this point given the lack of information from the team. For now, Chandler Stephenson figures to fill the first-line center role.

Rangers vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends:

NY Rangers is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Vegas

The total has gone OVER in 10 of NY Rangers’s last 14 games

The over/under has gone UNDER in 7 of Vegas’s last 8 games

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Vegas’s last 6 games at home

Rangers vs. Golden Knights Betting Prediction

Take New York. The Rangers are 12-5 in their last 17 games against a non-conference foe and are 16-3 in their last 19 games against an opponent from the Pacific Division. On the other side, the Golden Knights are just 4-11 in their last 15 games played in January, which includes dropping seven out of their last 10 games when playing this month.

Rangers vs. Golden Knights Prediction: NEW YORK RANGERS -126