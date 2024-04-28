Close Menu
    Rangers vs. Capitals Game 4 NHL Playoffs Odds & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Rangers vs. Capitals

    The Rangers vs. Capitals series could be headed for its conclusion on Sunday night when New York goes for a sweep of Washington at 8:00 p.m. ET. Will bettors cash the over in tonight’s matchup or is there a better bet on the board?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    037 New York Rangers (-192) at 038 Washington Capitals (+158); o/u 5.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, April 26, 2024

    Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

    TV: TNT

    Rangers vs. Capitals Game 4: Public Bettors Love New York

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 72% of bets are on the Rangers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Zibanejad notches two assists

    Mika Zibanejad notched two assists, one on the power play, in Friday’s 3-1 Game 3 win over the Capitals. Zibanejad has back-to-back two-point performances, racking up one goal and four helpers during a three-game point streak. The 31-year-old center has helped put the Rangers on the brink of a first-round sweep of the Caps.

    Lindgren receives little help in Game 3 loss

    Charlie Lindgren stopped 19 shots Friday during a 3-1 loss to the Rangers in Game 3 of the Capitals’ first-round series. John Carlson opened the scoring with a somewhat fluky goal early in the first period, but Lindgren gave up the lead less than a minute later when Chris Kreider tipped home a long-range shot, and the Rangers never looked back. The 30-year-old netminder has given up 11 goals on 81 shots through three playoff games, and while that shaky save percentage isn’t entirely his fault, Lindgren’s still begun the playoffs with three straight losses, leaving Washington on the brink of elimination.

    Rangers are 29-8 SU in their last 37 games

    Capitals are 4-10 SU in their last 14 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of NY Rangers’ last 7 games against Washington

    Capitals are 12-4 SU in their last 16 games when playing at home against NY Rangers

    Rangers vs. Capitals Game 4 Betting Prediction

    Take the over. I know the under hit in two of the previous three meetings in this series and has been profitable in recent Rangers and Capitals games, respectively. Still, this is a potential elimination game and with the Capitals’ season on the line, they’ll look pull Lindgren early in the third period if they’re down. There could be multiple empty net goals that are scored, giving over bettors a late win.

    Rangers vs. Capitals Game 4 Prediction: OVER 5.5

