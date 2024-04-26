Rangers vs. Capitals Game 3 NHL Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The Rangers vs. Capitals series shifts to Washington, D.C. for Game 3 on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. ET. With New York listed as a sizable road favorite and the total sitting at 5.5 goals, what’s the smart bet tonight from Capital One Arena?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

017 New York Rangers (-176) at 018 Washington Capitals (+146); o/u 5.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, April 26, 2024

Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

TV: TNT

Rangers vs. Capitals Game 3: Public Bettors Siding with New York

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Rangers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Shesterkin hangs on for Game 2 win

Igor Shesterkin stopped 22 shots Tuesday during a 4-3 win over the Capitals in Game 2 of the Rangers’ first-round series Tuesday. The Caps only beat Shesterkin at even strength once on the night, as their last two tallies came on power plays. The 28-year-old netminder has allowed four goals on 46 shots to help the Rangers build a 2-0 series lead, and dating back to late March he hasn’t given up more than three goals in any of his last nine starts, posting a 2.09 GAA and .921 save percentage over that stretch. Shesterkin will look to stay locked in as the series shifts to Washington for Game 3 on Friday.

Lindgren makes 24 saves in 4-3 loss

Charlie Lindgren made 24 saves Tuesday in a 4-3 loss to the Rangers during Game 2 of the Capitals’ first-round series. New York scored twice with the man advantage and once on a K’Andre Miller shorthanded tally, but Lindgren did blank the Rangers in the third period to at least give his club an opportunity for a comeback. The 30-year-old netminder has given up eight goals on 58 shots to begin Washington’s postseason run, and while the poor results so far may not be completely Lindgren’s fault, coach Spencer Carbury may consider turning to Darcy Kuemper between the pipes when the series shifts back to D.C. for Game 3 on Friday.

Rangers vs. Capitals Game 3 Betting Trends:

Capitals are 12-3 SU in their last 15 games when playing at home against NY Rangers

Rangers are 22-5 SU in their last 27 games when playing as the favorite

Capitals are 5-16 SU in their last 21 games played in April

Rangers are 12-3 SU in their last 15 games

Rangers vs. Capitals Game 3 Betting Prediction

Take the Rangers’ team over. Including playoffs, these two teams have played each other six times this NHL season. In those six games, the Rangers scored at least four goals only three times. That said, two of those occasions came in this series and Lindgren is struggling. If the Rangers are up late, the Capitals will be aggressive when it comes to pulling the goalie. So even if we need two goals heading into the third period, I still see us getting over this 3.5-goal line.

Rangers vs. Capitals Game 3 Prediction: NEW YORK RANGERS OVER 3.5 (+120)