Rangers vs. Blues NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the total sitting at 6.5 for Thursday night’s Rangers vs. Blues matchup, is the under a smart bet at 8:00 p.m. ET from Enterprise Center?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

047 New York Rangers (-150) at 048 St. Louis Blues (+125); o/u 6.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, January 11, 2024

Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Rangers vs. Blues: Public Bettors Love New York

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 69% of bets are on the Rangers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Panarin Produces Another Multi-Point Outing

Artemi Panarin tallied a goal and an assist in Monday’s 6-3 loss to the Canucks. Panarin picked up a helper on Vincent Trocheck’s opening power-play tally in the first period before ripping a wrist shot past Thatcher Demko for a goal in the second. The two-point effort extended Panarin’s point streak to eight games — he has five multi-point performances in that span, totaling nine goals and five assists. The 32-year-old is up to 57 points (26 goals, 31 assists) through 39 games this year, good for third in the league behind Nikita Kucherov and Nathan MacKinnon.

Schenn Ends Scoring Skid in Loss to Panthers

Brayden Schenn scored a goal on a team-high six shots in Tuesday’s 5-1 loss to the Panthers. Schenn accounted for St. Louis’ lone goal 3:24 into the first period Tuesday, ripping a loose puck past Anthony Stolarz to give the Blues an early 1-0 lead. The goal, his first since Nov. 30, snapped a 12-game point drought for the 32-year-old Schenn. The veteran center now has nine goals and 17 points through 39 games this season after tallying 65 points last year.

Rangers vs. Blues Betting Trends: St. Louis Has Owned New York Recently

St. Louis are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games when playing at home against NY Rangers

NY Rangers are 26-8 SU in their last 34 games against an opponent in the Western Conference

St. Louis are 10-4 SU in their last 14 games against an opponent in the Metropolitan Division

Rangers vs. Blues Betting Prediction

Take the under. The total has fallen under in five out of the Blues’ last six games overall and is 6-1 in their last seven games when they face an opponent in the Metropolitan Division. The under is also 20-8 in their last 28 games when listed as an underdog and is 9-3 in their last 12 games played at home on a Thursday. On the other side, the under has hit in 12 out of the Rangers’ last 13 games played on a Thursday.

Rangers vs. Blues Prediction: UNDER 6.5