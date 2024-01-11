Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NHL Articles

    Rangers vs. Blues NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Rangers vs. Blues

    With the total sitting at 6.5 for Thursday night’s Rangers vs. Blues matchup, is the under a smart bet at 8:00 p.m. ET from Enterprise Center?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    047 New York Rangers (-150) at 048 St. Louis Blues (+125); o/u 6.5

    8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, January 11, 2024

    Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Rangers vs. Blues: Public Bettors Love New York

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 69% of bets are on the Rangers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Panarin Produces Another Multi-Point Outing

    Artemi Panarin tallied a goal and an assist in Monday’s 6-3 loss to the Canucks. Panarin picked up a helper on Vincent Trocheck’s opening power-play tally in the first period before ripping a wrist shot past Thatcher Demko for a goal in the second. The two-point effort extended Panarin’s point streak to eight games — he has five multi-point performances in that span, totaling nine goals and five assists. The 32-year-old is up to 57 points (26 goals, 31 assists) through 39 games this year, good for third in the league behind Nikita Kucherov and Nathan MacKinnon.

    Schenn Ends Scoring Skid in Loss to Panthers

    Brayden Schenn scored a goal on a team-high six shots in Tuesday’s 5-1 loss to the Panthers. Schenn accounted for St. Louis’ lone goal 3:24 into the first period Tuesday, ripping a loose puck past Anthony Stolarz to give the Blues an early 1-0 lead. The goal, his first since Nov. 30, snapped a 12-game point drought for the 32-year-old Schenn. The veteran center now has nine goals and 17 points through 39 games this season after tallying 65 points last year.

    St. Louis are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games when playing at home against NY Rangers

    NY Rangers are 26-8 SU in their last 34 games against an opponent in the Western Conference

    St. Louis are 10-4 SU in their last 14 games against an opponent in the Metropolitan Division

    Rangers vs. Blues Betting Prediction

    Take the under. The total has fallen under in five out of the Blues’ last six games overall and is 6-1 in their last seven games when they face an opponent in the Metropolitan Division. The under is also 20-8 in their last 28 games when listed as an underdog and is 9-3 in their last 12 games played at home on a Thursday. On the other side, the under has hit in 12 out of the Rangers’ last 13 games played on a Thursday.

    Rangers vs. Blues Prediction: UNDER 6.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com