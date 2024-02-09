Close Menu
    Rangers vs. Blackhawks NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Rangers vs. Blackhawks

    With the total sitting at just 5.5, is the over the best bet in Friday night’s Rangers vs. Blackhawks matchup at 8:30 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    049 New York Rangers (-315) at 050 Chicago Blackhawks (+250); o/u 5.5

    8:30 p.m. ET, Friday, February 9, 2024

    United Center, Chicago, IL

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Rangers vs. Blackhawks: Public Bettors Hammering NY on Moneyline

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 73% of bets are on the Rangers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Vesey Lights Lamp Twice vs. Tampa

    Jimmy Vesey scored two goals on two shots with a plus-2 rating in Wednesday’s 3-1 win over the Lightning. The Rangers’ checking lines carried the offense on the night and gave the stars a break, as Vesey scored the team’s first and last goals while Jonny Brodzinski potted the game-winner. Vesey had found the back of the net just once in his prior 13 games, but on the season the 30-year-old winger has 11 goals in 49 games. The winger is on pace to match or even top the career-high 17 he’s reached twice, the last time coming in the 2018-19 campaign.

    Mrazek Solid but can’t Shake Losing Skid

    Petr Mrazek stopped 23 of 25 shots in Wednesday’s 2-1 loss to the Wild. Mrazek allowed two goals or fewer for the eighth time in his last 10 games, but he ended up with his seventh loss in that span. The Blackhawks have given him a total of one goal of support during his current four-game losing streak. He’s now 12-20-1 with a 2.89 GAA and a .910 save percentage on the season. Mrazek deserves better than what he’s getting, but scoring help isn’t likely to come until Connor Bedard (jaw) is back in the lineup.

    Chicago are 5-20 SU in their last 25 games

    NY Rangers are 6-1 SU in their last 7 games against Chicago

    Chicago are 2-7 SU in their last 9 games when playing at home against NY Rangers

    NY Rangers are 2-6 SU in their last 8 games on the road

    Rangers vs. Blackhawks Betting Prediction

    Take the over. The total has gone over in five out of the Rangers’ last seven games against the Blackhawks and is 4-1 in their last five games when playing on the road versus Chicago. On the other side, the total has gone over in nine out of Chicago’s last 11 games played on a Friday and is 5-1 in the Blackhawks’ last six games when playing at home on a Friday.

    Rangers vs. Blackhawks Prediction: OVER 5.5

