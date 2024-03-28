Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NHL Articles

    Rangers vs. Avalanche NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Rangers vs. Avalanche

    The Rangers vs. Avalanche matchup will drop the puck at 9:00 p.m. ET from Ball Arena on Thursday night. With the Aves listed as moneyline favorites and the total sitting at 6.5 goals, what’s the best bet on the board tonight from Denver, CO?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    071 New York Rangers (+128) at 072 Colorado Avalanche (-154); o/u 6.5

    9:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 28, 2024

    Ball Arena, Denver, CO

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Golden Knights vs. Jets: Public Bettors all over Buffalo

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Avalanche moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Panarin adds three helpers in OT win vs. Flyers

    Artemi Panarin notched three assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday’s 6-5 overtime win over the Flyers. After setting up Mika Zibanejad for the Rangers’ first goal of the night late in the second period, Panarin notched helpers on the team’s final two tallies, including Adam Fox’s OT winner. Panarin is sprinting toward the finish line, producing three straight multi-point efforts and piling up eight goals and 20 points through 12 contests in March. The 32-year-old is up to 102 points on the season, the first time he’s reached triple digits — he’s now fourth in the NHL scoring race.

    MacKinnon Strikes first in Loss to Montreal

    Nathan MacKinnon scored a goal on four shots and blocked one shot in Tuesday’s 2-1 loss to Montreal. MacKinnon put the Avalanche up 1-0 43 seconds into the first period, but that was the end of Colorado’s offense. And, after the Canadiens scored twice later in the first period, it was the end of the Avalanche’s nine-game win streak. The tally extended MacKinnon’s point streak to 19 games — his second streak of that length this season — and his point streak at home to 35 games. The 28-year-old center is in uncharted territory with a career-high 123 points.

    NY Rangers is 15-5 SU in their last 20 games

    Colorado is 11-2 SU in their last 13 games

    NY Rangers is 8-3 SU in their last 11 games on the road

    Colorado is 19-3 SU in their last 22 games at home

    Rangers vs. Avalanche Betting Prediction

    Take the over. The over is a perfect 7-0 in the Rangers’ last seven games. The total has also gone over in four out of the Rangers’ last five road games and cashed in 15 out of the Avalanche’s last 20 games when facing a non-conference opponent. Finally, the over is 9-2 in Colorado’s last 11 games against a foe from the Metropolitan Division.

    Rangers vs. Avalanche Prediction: OVER 6.5

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com