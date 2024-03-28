Rangers vs. Avalanche NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Rangers vs. Avalanche matchup will drop the puck at 9:00 p.m. ET from Ball Arena on Thursday night. With the Aves listed as moneyline favorites and the total sitting at 6.5 goals, what’s the best bet on the board tonight from Denver, CO?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

071 New York Rangers (+128) at 072 Colorado Avalanche (-154); o/u 6.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 28, 2024

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Golden Knights vs. Jets: Public Bettors all over Buffalo

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Avalanche moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Panarin adds three helpers in OT win vs. Flyers

Artemi Panarin notched three assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday’s 6-5 overtime win over the Flyers. After setting up Mika Zibanejad for the Rangers’ first goal of the night late in the second period, Panarin notched helpers on the team’s final two tallies, including Adam Fox’s OT winner. Panarin is sprinting toward the finish line, producing three straight multi-point efforts and piling up eight goals and 20 points through 12 contests in March. The 32-year-old is up to 102 points on the season, the first time he’s reached triple digits — he’s now fourth in the NHL scoring race.

MacKinnon Strikes first in Loss to Montreal

Nathan MacKinnon scored a goal on four shots and blocked one shot in Tuesday’s 2-1 loss to Montreal. MacKinnon put the Avalanche up 1-0 43 seconds into the first period, but that was the end of Colorado’s offense. And, after the Canadiens scored twice later in the first period, it was the end of the Avalanche’s nine-game win streak. The tally extended MacKinnon’s point streak to 19 games — his second streak of that length this season — and his point streak at home to 35 games. The 28-year-old center is in uncharted territory with a career-high 123 points.

Rangers vs. Avalanche Betting Trends:

NY Rangers is 15-5 SU in their last 20 games

Colorado is 11-2 SU in their last 13 games

NY Rangers is 8-3 SU in their last 11 games on the road

Colorado is 19-3 SU in their last 22 games at home

Rangers vs. Avalanche Betting Prediction

Take the over. The over is a perfect 7-0 in the Rangers’ last seven games. The total has also gone over in four out of the Rangers’ last five road games and cashed in 15 out of the Avalanche’s last 20 games when facing a non-conference opponent. Finally, the over is 9-2 in Colorado’s last 11 games against a foe from the Metropolitan Division.

Rangers vs. Avalanche Prediction: OVER 6.5