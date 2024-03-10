Predators vs. Wild NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the number sitting at just 5.5 goals, is the over the best play in Sunday’s Predators vs. Wild matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET? Or is there a better bet on the board?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

029 Nashville Predators (+115) at 030 Minnesota Wild (-138); o/u 5.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 10, 2024

Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul, MN

TV: TNT

Predators vs. Wild: Bettors Leaning Towards Minnesota

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 52% of bets are on the Wild moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Lankinen Sharp in Win over Jackets

Kevin Lankinen made 32 saves in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Columbus. Alexandre Texier flipped home a rebound early in the second period, but otherwise, Lankinen had an answer for everything the Blue Jackets fired at him. The 28-year-old backup netminder has won three straight starts dating back to Feb. 20, allowing six goals on 90 shots (.933 save percentage) over that stretch to make sure the red-hot Predators don’t have a letdown when Juuse Saros isn’t between the pipes.

Gustavsson Tough in OT loss in Colorado

Filip Gustavsson turned aside 38 shots in Friday’s 2-1 overtime loss to the Avalanche. Artturi Lehkonen got free in front of the Minnesota net just 42 seconds into the first period to open the scoring, but Gustavsson was brilliant for more than 60 minutes after that to earn a point for the Wild. There wasn’t much the netminder could do on the OT winner, though, as Valeri Nichushkin corralled a bouncing puck on an Avs power play and slotted it inside the post from Gustavsson’s doorstep. Since returning from a lower-body injury in mid-January, the 25-year-old goalie has struggled to find his form with any consistency, going 7-6-2 over 16 outings with a 3.70 GAA and .883 save percentage.

Predators vs. Wild Betting Trends:

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 5 of Nashville’s last 7 games

The total has gone OVER in 8 of Nashville’s last 11 games against Minnesota

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 5 of Minnesota’s last 7 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Minnesota’s last 8 games when playing as the favorite

Predators vs. Wild Betting Prediction

Take Nashville. The Predators are 10-1 in their last 11 games overall, they’re 7-3 in their last 10 games against Minnesota and are 17-6 in their last 23 road games. On the other side, the Wild are 4-14 in their last 18 games against Nashville, are 2-5 in their last seven home games versus the Predators and are 3-10 in their last 13 games against an opponent from the Central Division.

Predators vs. Wild Prediction: NASHVILLE PREDATORS +115