Predators vs. Stars NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Predators vs. Stars total is sitting at 6.5 for Friday night’s 8:00 p.m. ET meeting. Is that number too high to take the over? Or will this two teams combine for enough goals to hit the over?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

053 Nashville Predators (+146) at 054 Dallas Stars (-176); o/u 6.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, January 12, 2024

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

TV: NHL Network

Predators vs. Stars: Public Bettors Love Home Favorite on Friday

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 72% of bets are on the Stars moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Saros Surrenders Five Goals in Loss

Juuse Saros allowed five goals on 33 shots in Tuesday’s 5-3 loss to the Ducks. Saros got off to a rough start Tuesday, allowing three goals in the opening period, leaving the Predators in an early hole they couldn’t climb out of. The 28-year-old netminder has struggled since the holiday break, going 1-3-1 with a sub-par .835 save percentage over his last five outings. Overall, Saros is 16-15-1 with an .899 save percentage and 3.09 GAA this season — both would be the worst marks in his eight-year NHL career.

Seguin’s Goal Streak at Four Games

Tyler Seguin scored a goal on three shots, went plus-2 and added two PIM in Wednesday’s 7-2 win over the Wild. Seguin has scored in four straight games, posting five goals and an assist in that span. The 31-year-old had just four tallies in all of December, adding six assists last month as he continues to enjoy a resurgent campaign. Overall, he’s produced 32 points, 86 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 40 outings, playing primarily on the second line.

Predators vs. Stars Betting Trends: Nashville has Struggled in this Matchup

Nashville are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games against Dallas

Dallas are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games at home

Nashville are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games on the road

Predators vs. Stars Betting Prediction

Take the over, which has cashed in 16 out of Nashville’s last 22 games against Dallas. The over is also 5-2 in the Predators’ last seven games overall, is 4-1 in their last five road games and has cashed in six out of their last eight conference games. O the other side, the over is 21-6 in the Stars’ last 27 games overall, which includes a 6-1 in their last seven games. The total has gone over in 18 out of Dallas’ last 21 games at home and is 10-3 in the Stars’ last 13 conference games.

Predators vs. Stars Prediction: OVER 6.5