Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NHL Articles

    Predators vs. Stars NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Predators vs. Stars

    The Predators vs. Stars total is sitting at 6.5 for Friday night’s 8:00 p.m. ET meeting. Is that number too high to take the over? Or will this two teams combine for enough goals to hit the over?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    053 Nashville Predators (+146) at 054 Dallas Stars (-176); o/u 6.5

    8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, January 12, 2024

    American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

    TV: NHL Network

    Predators vs. Stars: Public Bettors Love Home Favorite on Friday

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 72% of bets are on the Stars moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Saros Surrenders Five Goals in Loss

    Juuse Saros allowed five goals on 33 shots in Tuesday’s 5-3 loss to the Ducks. Saros got off to a rough start Tuesday, allowing three goals in the opening period, leaving the Predators in an early hole they couldn’t climb out of. The 28-year-old netminder has struggled since the holiday break, going 1-3-1 with a sub-par .835 save percentage over his last five outings. Overall, Saros is 16-15-1 with an .899 save percentage and 3.09 GAA this season — both would be the worst marks in his eight-year NHL career.

    Seguin’s Goal Streak at Four Games

    Tyler Seguin scored a goal on three shots, went plus-2 and added two PIM in Wednesday’s 7-2 win over the Wild. Seguin has scored in four straight games, posting five goals and an assist in that span. The 31-year-old had just four tallies in all of December, adding six assists last month as he continues to enjoy a resurgent campaign. Overall, he’s produced 32 points, 86 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 40 outings, playing primarily on the second line.

    Nashville are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games against Dallas

    Dallas are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games at home

    Nashville are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games on the road

    Predators vs. Stars Betting Prediction

    Take the over, which has cashed in 16 out of Nashville’s last 22 games against Dallas. The over is also 5-2 in the Predators’ last seven games overall, is 4-1 in their last five road games and has cashed in six out of their last eight conference games. O the other side, the over is 21-6 in the Stars’ last 27 games overall, which includes a 6-1 in their last seven games. The total has gone over in 18 out of Dallas’ last 21 games at home and is 10-3 in the Stars’ last 13 conference games.

    Predators vs. Stars Prediction: OVER 6.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com