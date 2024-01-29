Predators vs. Senators NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Predators vs. Senators matchup is the lone game on Monday’s NHL slate. With the Senators listed as home favorites and the total sitting at 6.5, what’s the best bet in tonight’s 7:00 p.m. ET matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

059 Nashville Predators (-102) at 060 Ottawa Senators (-118); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, January 29, 2024

Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa, ON

TV: NHL Network

Predators vs. Senators: Public Bettors Backing Road Underdog

Lankinen Sunk by Oilers

Kevin Lankinen stopped 17 of 20 shots in Saturday’s 4-1 loss to Edmonton. The Predators didn’t even get onto the board until the third period, giving Lankinen little help in general, and two of the three pucks that beat him came on Oiler power plays. It was the 28-year-old netminder’s first loss since Dec. 9, but it was only his fourth start since then. On the season Lankinen sports a 6-4-0 record with a 3.11 GAA and .895 save percentage as Juuse Saros’ backup.

Korpisalo Pulled in Second Period

Joonas Korpisalo allowed four goals on 17 shots Saturday before he was replaced at 8:44 of the second period. The Senators lost 7-2 to the Rangers. It was a bad night for the Sens and Korpisalo, who had put up a decent 3-0-2 run in five starts prior to this effort. It’s been a forgettable season for Korpisalo, who is 10-15-2 with a 3.44 GAA and .888 save percentage. He will be hard-pressed to improve his numbers this season, given Ottawa’s struggles in 2023-24.

Predators vs. Senators Betting Trends:

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Nashville’s last 7 games

The over/under has gone OVER in 7 of Ottawa’s last 10 games

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Nashville’s last 6 games against Ottawa

Predators vs. Senators Betting Prediction

Take Nashville. The Predators are 10-4 in their last 14 games versus the Senators, which includes a mark of 4-1 in their last five games versus Ottawa. Nashville has also won 12 out of its last 17 games against an Eastern Conference opponent. On the other side, the Senators are 1-4 in their last five home games and are 4-17 in their last 21 games against a non-conference foe.

Predators vs. Senators Prediction: NASHVILLE PREDATORS -102