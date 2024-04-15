Predators vs. Penguins NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The puck will drop at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday night for the Predators vs. Penguins matchup from PPG Paints Arena. With the Penguins listed as home favorites and the total sitting at 6.5, what’s the best bet tonight in Pittsburgh?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

039 Nashville Predators (+108) at 040 Pittsburgh Penguins (-130); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, April 15, 2024

PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Predators vs. Penguins: Public Bettors Love Pittsburgh

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 69% of bets are on the Penguins’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Carrier Exits Saturday’s Game

Alexandre Carrier (undisclosed) left Saturday’s game versus the Blue Jackets for precautionary reasons, Nick Kieser of 102.5 ESPN Nashville reports. Carrier had an assist and four blocked shots in 15:38 of ice time Saturday. While the precautionary label suggests the issue is not serious, the Predators have been aggressively resting players leading into the playoffs. Carrier also recently missed time with an upper-body injury, so there’s no guarantee he’ll play in Monday’s regular-season finale versus the Penguins.

Malkin logs power-play assist

Evgeni Malkin logged a power-play assist, two blocked shots, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Saturday’s 6-4 loss to the Bruins. Malkin has racked up four goals and four assists over seven games in April, with just two of those points coming on the power play. The center is at 64 points (17 on the power play), 189 shots on net, 70 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 80 outings overall. Malkin won’t come anywhere near his 83-point campaign from last season, but he’s been steady as the second-line center while enjoying a second straight year of good health.

Predators vs. Penguins Betting Trends:

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 8 games

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Nashville’s last 12 games against Pittsburgh

Over/Under has gone OVER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 8 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Nashville’s last 7 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh

Predators vs. Penguins Betting Prediction

Take Nashville. The Predators are 20-7 in their last 27 games overall, are 11-4 in their last 15 road games and are 6-2 in their last eight games when facing an opponent from the Eastern Conference. They’ve also cashed in five out of their last seven games when playing as an underdog.

Predators vs. Penguins Prediction: NASHVILLE PREDATORS +108