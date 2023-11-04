Predators vs. Oilers NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Predators and Oilers will clash on NHL Network Saturday at 3:00 p.m. ET from Rogers Place. With Edmonton listed as heavy favorites and the total sitting at 6.5 goals, what’s the smart bet in this Predators vs. Oilers matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

001 Nashville Predators (+146) at 002 Edmonton Oilers (-176); o/u 6.5

3:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 4, 2023

Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB

TV: NHL Network

Predators vs. Oilers Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 77% of bets are on the Oilers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Nashville Predators DFS SPIN

Roman Josi scored a power-play goal on four shots in Thursday’s 4-2 loss to the Kraken. Josi’s goal briefly tied the game at 2-2 before Brian Dumoulin restored the lead for Seattle. Over his last three games, Josi has two goals and an assist. The 33-year-old blueliner is up to seven points (three on the power play) with 36 shots on net, 13 blocked shots, six PIM and a minus-1 rating over 10 contests.

Edmonton Oilers DFS SPIN

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins logged an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday’s 4-3 loss to the Stars. Nugent-Hopkins set up an Evander Kane tally in the first period. This was Nugent-Hopkins’ second game in a row with a helper. With the Oilers flailing early in the season, Leon Draisaitl is alongside Connor McDavid on the top line, allowing Nugent-Hopkins to center the second line. That tends to lead to reduced offense for the 30-year-old, though he would benefit if the power play got going. He’s at two tallies, six helpers, 22 shots on net, 10 PIM and a minus-3 rating through nine contests overall.

Predators vs. Oilers NHL Betting Trends

Edmonton are 10-2 SU in their last 12 games against Nashville.

Edmonton are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games.

Nashville are 2-10 SU in their last 12 games against Edmonton.

Predators vs. Oilers NHL Betting Prediction

Take the over, which is 6-2 in the Predators’ last eight games against the Oilers overall, which includes cashing in four of the last five meetings between these two teams. In conference play, the over is 4-1 in the Oilers’ last five games and has hit in 19 of Edmonton’s last 26 games against an opponent in the Central Division.

Predators vs. Oilers NHL Prediction: OVER 6.5