    Predators vs. Maple Leafs NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Predators vs. Maple Leafs

    Two of the hottest teams in the NHL will square off in Toronto on Saturday night when the Maple Leafs host the Predators at 7:00 p.m. ET. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Predators vs. Maple Leafs matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    041 Nashville Predators (+142) at 042 Toronto Maple Leafs (-172); o/u 6.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 9, 2023

    Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

    TV: NHL Network

    Predators vs. Maple Leafs Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Maple Leafs moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Nashville Predators DFS SPIN

    Roman Josi scored a goal and added an assist on the power play in Thursday’s 5-1 win over Tampa Bay. Josi picked up an assist on Filip Forsberg’s power-play marker early in the second period before adding a goal in the third, extending Nashville’s lead to 4-1. The 33-year-old Josi has eight points (three goals, five assists) in his last seven games. He’s up to six goals and 20 points through 26 games this season.

    Toronto Maple Leafs DFS SPIN

    William Nylander scored the game-winning goal Thursday in a 4-3 overtime win over Ottawa. He beat a screened Anton Forsberg with a wrister from the top of the left circle to make it 4-2 at 13:03 of the third. Nylander is back on the scoresheet and back on an offensive run after a three-game dry spell. He has a three-game, three-point run on the go. It’s modest, but at the same time, Nylander is playing alongside Auston Matthews on line one and that’s an absolute license to print money.

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Nashville’s last 6 games when playing on the road against Toronto

    Nashville is 9-2 ATS in its last 11 games

    The total has gone OVER in 7 of Toronto’s last 8 games at home

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Toronto’s last 6 games when playing at home against Nashville

    Predators vs. Maple Leafs Betting Prediction

    Take the under, which is 8-3 in the last 11 meetings between these two teams, including in four out of the last five meetings. When Nashville faces Toronto on the road, the under is also 5-1 in the last six meetings and is 10-2 in the Predators’ last 12 games against an opponent from the Eastern Conference.

    Predators vs. Maple Leafs NHL Prediction: UNDER 6.5

