    NHL Articles

    Predators vs. Hurricanes NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Predators vs. Hurricanes

    With Carolina listed as a large moneyline favorite and the total sitting at 6.5 goals, what’s the best bet in Friday night’s Predators vs. Hurricanes matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    049 Nashville Predators (+140) at 050 Carolina Hurricanes (-170); o/u 6.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, December 15, 2023

    PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

    TV: ESPN+/Hulu

    Predators vs. Hurricanes Public Betting Information

    Nashville Predators DFS SPIN

    Juuse Saros stopped 37 of 39 shots in Tuesday’s 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers. It was another strong performance from Saros, who picked up his fifth straight win despite being outshot 39-22. The 28-year-old netminder has won nine of his last 10 outings, sporting a .932 save percentage in that span. Saros improved to 13-10-0 on the season with a .910 save percentage and a 2.79 GAA. The Preds are back in action Friday on the road against the Hurricanes.

    Carolina Hurricanes DFS SPIN

    Jordan Staal scored the game-winning goal on his only shot on net in Thursday’s 2-1 victory over the Red Wings. The 35-year-old has just four goals in 29 games on the season, but three of them have come in the last eight contests. Staal’s days of being an enticing fantasy option are long behind him, but he’s still handling a regular shift in a bottom-six role for the Hurricanes. Staal’s effectiveness even with that assignment is in question, as his minus-10 rating would be his worst mark in over a decade if it doesn’t improve, and he’s on pace to finish with fewer than 100 hits over a full season for the first time since he was a fresh-faced 19-year-old in 2007-08.

    Nashville is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Nashville’s last 6 games

    Carolina is 8-1 SU in its last 9 games when playing at home against Nashville

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Carolina’s last 5 games at home

    Predators vs. Hurricanes Betting Prediction

    Take the under, which is 13-2 in the Predators’ last 15 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference. The total has also fallen under in five of Nashville’ last six games overall and in four out of Carolina’s last five games when playing as a favorite.

    Predators vs. Hurricanes NHL Prediction: UNDER 6.5

