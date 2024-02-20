Predators vs. Golden Knights NHL Odds, Trends & Prediction

Is Vegas overvalued on the moneyline Tuesday night versus Nashville? Or is the home team the smart bet in tonight’s Predators vs. Golden Knights matchup at 10:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

065 Nashville Predators (+114) at 066 Vegas Golden Knights (-137); o/u 5.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 20, 2024

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NB

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Predators vs. Golden Knights: Bettors Hammering Vegas’ Moneyline

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 84% of bets are on the Golden Knights’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

O’Reilly Racks up two Points in Win

Ryan O’Reilly recorded a power-play assist and an empty-net goal in Saturday’s 5-2 win over the Blues. When the game was on the line at 2-1 for the Predators, Filip Forsberg scored a power-play marker in the third period on assists from Roman Josi and O’Reilly. Late in the contest and with Jordan Binnington pulled for an extra skater, O’Reilly potted an empty netter on assists from Forsberg and Gustav Nyquist. The 33-year-old center reached the 20-goal marker with that tally — the eighth time he has hit that milestone. He also added two shots and a plus-1 rating in 19:40 TOI.

Pietrangelo Collects Power-Play Assist

Alex Pietrangelo notched a power-play assist, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday’s 4-0 win over the Sharks. Pietrangelo has nine helpers over his last 12 contests, and he hasn’t gone more than one game without a point in that span. The 34-year-old could see a smaller role on the power play soon — Shea Theodore (upper body) could be back in the lineup as soon as Tuesday’s game versus the Predators. Pietrangelo has 26 points (eight on the power play) with 116 shots on net, 118 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 50 appearances in a top-four role this season.

Predators vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends:

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 8 of Vegas’ last 11 games against an opponent in the Western Conference

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Nashville’s last 8 games when playing as the underdog

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 4 of Vegas’ last 5 games

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Nashville’s last 7 games on the road

Predators vs. Golden Knights Betting Prediction

Take Vegas. The Golden Knights are 8-3 in their last 11 games against Nashville, are 40-15 in their last 55 games at home and are 4-1 in their last five games against a conference foe. On the other side, the Predators are 2-5 in their last seven games overall, are 3-11 in their last 14 games against an opponent in the Pacific Division and are 2-5 in their last seven games when listed as an underdog.

Predators vs. Golden Knights Prediction: VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS -137