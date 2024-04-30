Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NHL Articles

    Predators vs. Canucks Game 5 NHL Playoffs Odds & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Predators vs. Canucks

    The Predators vs. Canucks series could wrap up on Tuesday night if Vancouver can post a victory in Game 5. Will the Canucks close things out or will the Predators extend the series with a victory?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    055 Nashville Predators (-102) at 056 Vancouver Canucks (-118); o/u 5.5

    10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 30, 2024

    Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC

    TV: TBS

    Predators vs. Canucks Game 5: Public Bettors Leaning with Nashville

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 75% of bets are on the Canucks’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    O’Reilly produces an assist and two shots on goal

    Ryan O’Reilly produced an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks in Game 4. O’Reilly got on the scoresheet for the first time since his Game 1 goal when he set up a Gustav Nyquist tally in the second period. The 33-year-old O’Reilly has added eight shots on net, three blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over four playoff contests. He remains in a top-line role, but the Predators will need more from him now that they’re facing elimination.

    Pettersson notches an assist in Sunday’s 4-3 OT win

    Elias Pettersson notched an assist in Sunday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Predators in Game 4. Pettersson helped out on Brock Boeser’s game-tying goal with eight seconds left in the third period. The 25-year-old Pettersson has a helper in each of the last two contests. He’s added six hits, five blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over four playoff outings — struggles that have seen him lose ice time to J.T. Miller in the top six. Pettersson remains in a position to put offense on the board, but he needs to start cashing in a bit more to be useful to fantasy managers in playoff competitions.

    The total has gone OVER in 17 of Nashville’s last 23 games against Vancouver

    The total has gone OVER in 9 of Vancouver’s last 11 games when playing at home against Nashville

    The total has gone OVER in 8 of Nashville’s last 11 games against an opponent in the Western Conference

    The total has gone OVER in 16 of Vancouver’s last 22 games played on a Tuesday when at home

    Predators vs. Canucks Game 5 Betting Prediction

    Take Vancouver. The Predators are done. They’re 1-4 in their last five games overall and are 1-7 in their last eight games against the Canucks. On the other side, the Canucks are 5-2 in their last seven games overall, are 12-5 in their last 17 games played on a Tuesday and are 5-2 in their last seven games against an opponent from the Western Conference.

    Predators vs. Canucks Game 5 Prediction: VANCOUVER CANUCKS -118

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com