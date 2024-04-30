Predators vs. Canucks Game 5 NHL Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The Predators vs. Canucks series could wrap up on Tuesday night if Vancouver can post a victory in Game 5. Will the Canucks close things out or will the Predators extend the series with a victory?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

055 Nashville Predators (-102) at 056 Vancouver Canucks (-118); o/u 5.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC

TV: TBS

Predators vs. Canucks Game 5: Public Bettors Leaning with Nashville

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 75% of bets are on the Canucks’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

O’Reilly produces an assist and two shots on goal

Ryan O’Reilly produced an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks in Game 4. O’Reilly got on the scoresheet for the first time since his Game 1 goal when he set up a Gustav Nyquist tally in the second period. The 33-year-old O’Reilly has added eight shots on net, three blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over four playoff contests. He remains in a top-line role, but the Predators will need more from him now that they’re facing elimination.

Pettersson notches an assist in Sunday’s 4-3 OT win

Elias Pettersson notched an assist in Sunday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Predators in Game 4. Pettersson helped out on Brock Boeser’s game-tying goal with eight seconds left in the third period. The 25-year-old Pettersson has a helper in each of the last two contests. He’s added six hits, five blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over four playoff outings — struggles that have seen him lose ice time to J.T. Miller in the top six. Pettersson remains in a position to put offense on the board, but he needs to start cashing in a bit more to be useful to fantasy managers in playoff competitions.

Predators vs. Canucks Game 5 Betting Trends:

The total has gone OVER in 17 of Nashville’s last 23 games against Vancouver

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Vancouver’s last 11 games when playing at home against Nashville

The total has gone OVER in 8 of Nashville’s last 11 games against an opponent in the Western Conference

The total has gone OVER in 16 of Vancouver’s last 22 games played on a Tuesday when at home

Predators vs. Canucks Game 5 Betting Prediction

Take Vancouver. The Predators are done. They’re 1-4 in their last five games overall and are 1-7 in their last eight games against the Canucks. On the other side, the Canucks are 5-2 in their last seven games overall, are 12-5 in their last 17 games played on a Tuesday and are 5-2 in their last seven games against an opponent from the Western Conference.

Predators vs. Canucks Game 5 Prediction: VANCOUVER CANUCKS -118