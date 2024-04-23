Predators vs. Canucks Game 2 NHL Playoffs Odds & Prediction

Following Vancouver’s Game 1 win over Nashville, the Predators vs. Canucks series continues on Tuesday night at 10:00 p.m. ET. Will Nashville even the series with an upset victory tonight? Or is there a better bet on the board?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

077 Nashville Predators (+128) at 078 Vancouver Canucks (-154); o/u 5.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, FL

TV: ESPN2

Predators vs. Canucks Game 2: Public Bettors Love Vancouver in Game 1

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 70% of bets are on the Canucks’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Saros struggles in loss to Canucks

Juuse Saros stopped 17 of 20 shots in Sunday’s 4-2 loss to the Canucks in Game 1. Saros had a 2-1 lead to work with to begin the third period, but he gave up goals to Quinn Hughes and Dakota Joshua in a span of 12 seconds. The Predators didn’t recover from that, sending Saros to his third loss in his last four outings. The 29-year-old had his worst numbers as an NHL regular with a 2.86 GAA and a .906 save percentage over 64 outings this season, though he still went 35-24-5. The Predators will likely roll with Saros throughout the postseason despite his lackluster play of late.

Demko produces Game 1 win

Thatcher Demko stopped 20 of 22 shots in Sunday’s 4-2 win over the Predators in Game 1. Demko allowed four goals on 65 shots over two games to close the regular season following his return from a knee injury. The 28-year-old was facing a deficit for a large portion of Sunday’s game, but the Canucks turned things around in the third period to get the win. He won a career-high 35 games with a 2.45 GAA and a .918 save percentage over 51 regular-season outings, so he’s going to be tough for the Predators to solve over a full series.

Predators vs. Canucks Game 2 Betting Trends:

Predators are 0-5 SU in their last 5 games against Vancouver

Canucks are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games at home

Predators are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games on the road

Canucks are 6-2 SU in their last 8 games when playing at home against Nashville

Predators vs. Canucks Game 2 Betting Prediction

Take the over. The over is 16-4 in the Predators’ last 20 games against the Canucks, are 10-2 in their last 12 games when playing on the road against Vancouver and are 9-2 in their last 11 games against a Western Conference foe. On the other side, the over is 5-2 in the Canucks’ last seven games overall, are 5-2 in their last seven games against Western Conference foes and is 4-1 in their last five games when playing as a favorite.

Predators vs. Canucks Game 2 Prediction: OVER 5.5