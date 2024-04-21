Predators vs. Canucks Game 1 NHL Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The Predators vs. Canucks Game 1 matchup in Vancouver will wrap up the weekend NHL playoff action at 10:00 p.m. ET. Are the Canucks primed for an upset? Or will Vancouver handle its business tonight as a home favorite?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

057 Nashville Predators (+125) at 058 Vancouver Canucks (-150); o/u 5.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 21, 2024

Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, FL

TV: ESPN

Predators vs. Canucks Game 1: Public Bettors Love Vancouver in Game 1

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 70% of bets are on the Canucks’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Saros allowed four goals on 38 shots vs. PIT

Juuse Saros allowed four goals on 38 shots during Monday’s 4-2 loss to Pittsburgh. While Saros remains one of the most respected goaltenders in the NHL, he’s allowed a total 12 goals over the last three games and hasn’t posted a save percentage above .895. He’s helped Nashville lock in a wild card spot, but it’s not an inspiring run as the playoffs loom, where the Predators will face either the Canucks or the Stars.

Demko set aside 22 of 25 shots in loss to Jets

Thatcher Demko set aside 22 of 25 shots in Thursday’s 4-2 loss to the Jets. This was the final tune-up for Demko before the Canucks face the Predators in the 2024 Western Conference quarterfinals. A knee injury cost Demko a month’s worth of games before he returned Tuesday, when he led the Canucks to a 4-1 win over the Flames, but he’s held up fine physically since rejoining the team. Demko finished the regular season with a 35-14-2 record, 2.45 GAA and .918 save percentage, which marked career-best totals, plus he had five shutouts in his breakout campaign.

Predators vs. Canucks Game 1 Betting Trends:

Predators are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games against Vancouver

Canucks are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games when playing at home against Nashville

Predators are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games when playing at home against Nashville

Canucks are 3-8 SU in their last 11 games against an opponent in the Central Division

Predators vs. Canucks Game 1 Betting Prediction

Take the over. The over is 15-6 in the Predators’ last 21 games against the Canucks, is 9-2 in their last 11 games when playing Vancouver on the road and is 9-2 in Nashville’s last 12 games when facing an opponent from the Western Conference. In the previous two meetings between these teams, the over 6.5 cashed in Vancouver 5-2 victories, respectively.

Predators vs. Canucks Game 1 Prediction: OVER 5.5