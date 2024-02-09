Penguins vs. Wild NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Penguins vs. Wild matchup will drop the puck at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday night at Xcel Energy Center in Minneapolis, MN. Will Pittsburgh cash as a road favorite or is there a better bet on the board?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

047 Pittsburgh Penguins (-111) at 048 Minnesota Wild (-108); o/u 6.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, February 9, 2024

Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul, MN

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Penguins vs. Wild: Public Bettors Love Minnesota

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 62% of bets are on the Wild moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Jarry Shuts down Winnipeg

Tristan Jarry stopped 23 shots in a 3-0 shutout win over the Jets on Tuesday. It’s the sixth shutout of the season for Jarry, most in the league, as he improved to 14-15-4 with a .916 save percentage and a 2.45 GAA this season. The 28-year-old netminder had gone 2-2-2 in six starts prior to the All-Star break despite posting a solid .918 save percentage in that span. Jarry will likely be back between the pipes Friday when the Penguins visit Winnipeg.

Gustavsson Secures Road Win

Filip Gustavsson allowed one goal on 21 shots in a 2-1 win over the Blackhawks on Wednesday. Gustavsson gave up a goal to Nick Foligno in the second period, but that was it. Prior to the All-Star break, Gustavsson won three of his last six outings, giving up 21 goals in that span. The 25-year-old improved to 14-13-2 with a 3.19 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 30 appearances this season. Marc-Andre Fleury will start Friday versus the Penguins, but Gustavsson should have a chance to retain the No. 1 job in goal as the Wild try to catch up in the playoff race.

Penguins vs. Wild Betting Trends:

The over/under has gone UNDER in 8 of Pittsburgh’s last 11 games

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Minnesota’s last 13 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference

The over/under has gone UNDER in 13 of Minnesota’s last 18 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games against Minnesota

Penguins vs. Wild Betting Prediction

Take Pittsburgh. The Penguins are 9-1 in their last 10 games against the Wild, are 4-1 in their last five games when playing on the road versus Minnesota and are 38-16 in their last 54 games against an opponent in the Central Division opponent. On the other side, the Wild are just 3-8 in their last 11 home games, are 1-6 in their last seven games played on a Friday and have dropped four out of their last five games when playing at home versus Pittsburgh.

Penguins vs. Wild Prediction: PITTSBURGH PENGUINS -111