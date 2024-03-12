Close Menu
    Penguins vs. Senators NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Penguins vs. Senators

    Will the Penguins vs. Senators matchup produces enough goals for bettors to cash the over at 7:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    051 Pittsburgh Penguins (-110) at 052 Ottawa Senators (-110); o/u 6.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 12, 2024

    Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa, ON

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Penguins vs. Senators: Public Bettors Backing Ottawa

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 62% of bets are on the Senators moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Jarry Slips Against Oilers

    Tristan Jarry made 38 saves on 42 shots in Sunday’s 4-0 loss to Edmonton. Connor McDavid intercepted a bad clearing attempt by the Penguins early in the first period and beat Jarry clean, and it was all downhill from there for the home squad. The 28-year-old netminder has lost four of his last five starts, and since the beginning of February, Jarry has stumbled to a 5-7-0 record with a 3.16 GAA and .896 save percentage. The Penguins are now eight points out of a playoff berth and would have to leapfrog four other teams to climb into a wild-card spot — should their postseason hopes fade away completely, Jarry might begin to cede more work to Alex Nedeljkovic.

    Korpisalo Loses in Low-Scoring Game

    Joonas Korpisalo allowed two goals on 21 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Sharks on Saturday. Korpisalo let in two power-play goals in the first two periods, both to Thomas Bordeleau, that ultimately ended up being enough for the Sharks to get the win. Korpisalo has lost seven starts in a row and has only finished above a .900 save percentage twice over that span. Ottawa’s weak play as of late, and Korpisalo’s situation as a timeshare netminder, limits his upside as a fantasy starter.

    Pittsburgh are 1-6 SU in their last 7 games

    Ottawa are 3-10 SU in their last 13 games

    Pittsburgh are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games against Ottawa

    Ottawa are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games at home

    Penguins vs. Senators Betting Prediction

    Take the over. The total has gone over in six out of the Senators’ last eight home games, is 8-3 in their last 11 games against an opponent from the Metropolitan Division and is 16-6 in their last 22 home games when playing on a Tuesday.

    Penguins vs. Senators Prediction: OVER 6.5

