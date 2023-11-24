Penguins vs. Sabres Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Following a brief timeout for Thanksgiving, the NHL will resume on Black Friday, including in Buffalo when the Sabres host the Penguins at 6:00 p.m. ET. Is the under the best bet in this Penguins vs. Sabres matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

059 Pittsburgh Penguins (-114) at 060 Buffalo Sabres (-105); o/u 6.5

6:00 p.m. ET, Friday, November 24, 2023

KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

TV: TNT

Penguins vs. Sabres Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Penguins moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Pittsburgh Penguins DFS SPIN

Tristan Jarry made 35 saves in Wednesday’s 1-0 loss to the Rangers. Alexis Lafreniere beat Jarry with a backhand 5:10 into the game, and that’s all it took for the visitors to secure the win, as Jonathan Quick posted a 32-save shutout. Jarry drops to 6-8-0 on the season, but his poor record has primarily been due to a lack of goal support, as Jarry boasts solid ratios with a 2.47 GAA and .916 save percentage.

Buffalo Sabres DFS SPIN

Devon Levi made 26 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals on Wednesday. He almost got the Sabres to a shootout, but Dylan Strome scored with eight seconds left in overtime to take the win. In November, Levi is 2-1-1 with 15 goals allowed and an .865 save percentage. Whispers are becoming louder that Levi would benefit from some development in the AHL, but there’s no sign yet from the Sabres that this is even on the radar.

Penguins vs. Sabres NHL Betting Trends

Pittsburgh is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games on the road

Pittsburgh is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games on the road

Buffalo is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Buffalo’s last 6 games at home

Penguins vs. Sabres Betting Prediction

Take the under, which has hit in five out of the Sabres’ last seven games. The under is also 5-1 in Buffalo’s last six home games and 5-2 in the Sabres’ last seven games played in the month of November.

Penguins vs. Sabres NHL Prediction: UNDER 6.5