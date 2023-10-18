Penguins vs. Red Wings NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Two teams that won two out of their first three games will square off in Detroit on Wednesday night when the Red Wings host the Penguins. Is the 6.5-goal total too high? Check out betting odds, trends and our prediction for this Penguins vs. Red Wings matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

081 Pittsburgh Penguins (-126) at 082 Detroit Red Wings (+105); o/u 6.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

TV: TNT

Penguins vs. Red Wings Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 60% of bets are on the Penguins moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Pittsburgh Penguins DFS SPIN

Bryan Rust scored twice Saturday in a 5-2 win over Calgary. He scored 18 seconds into the third period after Kris Letang fired a shot off the end boards. Rust collected the loose puck and wired a wrist shot at the right post. He then put another into an empty net. Rust now has three goals in three games to start the season.

Detroit Red Wings DFS SPIN

Ville Husso will patrol the home crease Wednesday versus Pittsburgh, per Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press. Husso has a 1-1-0 record in his previous two starts this season, having stopped 44 of 51 shots. In three career outings versus the Penguins, he has posted a mark of 0-1-1 with an .871 save percentage and a 4.58 GAA.

Penguins vs. Red Wings NHL Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games on the road

Pittsburgh is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Detroit

The over/under has gone OVER in 4 of Detroit’s last 5 games when playing Pittsburgh

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Detroit’s last 8 games at home

Penguins vs. Red Wings NHL Betting Prediction

Take the under. Dating back to last season, the under is 7-2 in the Penguins’ last nine games overall. Get Pittsburgh on the road and the under is 16-6 in their last 22 games away from home ice. On the other side, the under is 8-2 in the Red Wings’ last 10 games when playing against an opponent in the Metropolitan Division.

Penguins vs. Red Wings NHL Prediction: UNDER 6.5